‘Bel-Air’ Baddies: Saweetie, Karrueche & Coco Jones Stun At Star-Studded Season 2 Premiere In Hollywood

Bel-Air BACK

Peacock went ALL OUT for the Bel-Air Season 2 premiere where Saweetie, Karrueche, and Coco Jones slayed the purple carpet while basking in Black excellence.

Fans of the series can expect to see the Bel-Air baddies serving looks on Season 2 that’s sure to be bigger (and bolder) than the first season.

Other notable attendees included series regulars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones along with Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer Carla Banks Waddles and Executive Producers Morgan Cooper and Terence Carter.

Check out some pics from inside the super swanky event below:

In Bel-Air Season 2, Will (Jabari Banks) finds himself at a crossroads between a new figure who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and his home life with the Banks family who work to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.

Fans can also expect to see Fresh Prince star Tatyana Ali making a recurring guest star appearance on the hit series. In a brief scene that ups the ante in the Season 2 trailer you can enjoy below:

Play

In a brief scene, Ali (who played Ashley Banks in the classic sitcom) interacts with the reimagined Ashley Banks in an intriguing twist that we can’t wait to see unfold.

“Man, it feels so good to be back!” said Executive Producer Morgan Cooper. “The response from the fans in season one was electrifying, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Carla Waddles taking the reins as showrunner for season two. She has an incredible perspective and voice that jumps off the page and challenges our amazing cast to go even deeper in their character journeys. The future of our show is bright and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for the Banks family in season two. EVERYONE is ready to level up in this new chapter, especially Will, who’s determined to become his own man after the fallout with Lou and the Banks family in the season one finale. The themes of trust, pride and ambition are at the forefront, and all our characters find themselves at unique crossroads that will be life changing.”

Bel-Air Season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Peacock with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.