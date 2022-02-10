Bossip Video

Heyyy Tatyana

Last night’s star-studded ‘Bel-Air‘ premiere brought out beloved OGs, legends, and faves like Tatyana Ali who looked amazing at the buzzy event featuring a drive-in experience, authentic Philly cheesesteaks from Big Dave’s, local Philly-favorite “Happy Ice,” a corner store filled with snacks and quarter waters, double-dutch performances, and a chance to “sit on the throne” as seen in the pilot episode.

Ali exuded wealth, self-care, and genuine happiness in a luxury cardigan and thigh high boots that popped on the celeb-flooded carpet.

In a beautifully nostalgic moment, she reunited with ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ co-stars Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, and Vernee Watson-Johnson who walked the carpet along with special guests Jaleel White, Karrueche Tran, Bresha Webb, Marsai Martin, Vanessa Simmons, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Duane Martin, Amber Stevens West and more.

Also in attendance were ‘Bel-Air’ stars Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Uncle Phil), Cassandra Freeman (Aunt Viv), Olly Sholotan (Carlton), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), Simone Joy Jones (Lisa), Coco Jones (Hillary), and Akira Akbar (right) who plays the new Ashley Banks.

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series ‘Bel-Air’ reimagines ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ through a dramatic new take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

‘Bel-Air’ premieres this Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, only on Peacock.