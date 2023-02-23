Feathered Beauty Baddies: The Hottest Costume Looks At Trinidad Carnival 2023

In feathered beauty news…

After a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Caribbean Island of Trinidad finally returned to its shining glory and splendor with the culmination of its annual Carnival celebrations. Widely known as “The Greatest Show On Earth’” Carnival has its traditions rooted in the Afro-Caribbean history and resistance of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, dating back to the 1700s when African slaves decided to have their own parallel pre-Lenten celebrations to their French colonial masters.

With Soca music celebrating 50 years of cultural existence in the twin-island Republic and an action-packed schedule of party after party for visitors and residents alike, hundreds of thousands of masqueraders flock to the streets of Trinidad and Tobago’s capital city, Port of Spain, for a two-day parade of unbridled revelry, euphoria and ‘Hart Fete’ on the Monday and Tuesday before Ash Wednesday.

This year, the ladies definitely did not disappoint for The Great Parade in their costumes. Dressed in a stunning array of colors, these breathtaking designs are the result of months of planning and production by various troupes, also known as “mas bands.”

Peep the bevy of beauties that caught our eye over the course of two days that we’re sure will leave many of our readers ready to book a flight for the 2024 Trinidad Carnival experience.

The Tourism Trinidad crew said it best; “Dis Iz We Mas!”—Tenille Clarke

International Soca Artiste Anika Berry is a beauty in blue with Ronnie & Caro The Mas Band.

Masquerader Marie-Ange Bovell is a vision with her Carnival baby bump in a Monday Wear design from Sandi’s Angels by Sandra Hordatt. The stunning model is expecting her first child with Soca Superstar, Voice.

Dancer and Lifestyle Influencer Achsah Henry took to the streets of Port of Spain in this Keisha Als creation.

Bringing Power to Carnival! Masquerader and Makeup Artist Narvely Labastide was serving editorial excellence in a Solange Govia creation. “This has to be the most beautiful I’ve EVER felt in a costume,” said the “Brow Queen” to her Instagram followers.

Bella Thee Baddest! This beauty turned heads in a design by Rhion Romany.

Soca Songstress Nadia Batson was a vibe in YUMA’s ‘ROZAY’ costume, designed by David Dewer.

This masquerader reminded us of a gorgeous Monarch butterfly on Carnival Tuesday from the K2K Collection ‘World Wars: In The Time Of Salome.”

This girl is on fire! It’s hard to not be captivated by this neon orange costume called “Inciendo” from TRIBE Carnival.

Travel Content Creator Martinique Lewis celebrates her 10th year of participating in Trinidad Carnival – and is giving BODY ODY ODY in this JP Richardson number. “This is my FAVORITE event EVER! And if you’ve heard any of my interviews when people ask me my favorite destinations I always include sweet T&T!” she exclaims on her Instagram page.

Call her a Rebel with a cause! Kerah Lyn applied pressure in this daring-cut design from Rebel Swim.

DIOS MIO! Costume Designer Shawn Dhanraj definitely brought sexy back to the streets of Port of Spain with his design, DIOSA, with masquerader Twiggy as the muse.

Sara Vezenšek is the epitome of pure BLISS and added some major heat to Trinidad Carnival. Sheesh!

Femme Fatale! Masquerader Katrina Shana is pretty in pink on Carnival Tuesday.

This curvy beauty was in her element on the Socadrome Stage with her costume section “AELLA.”

MAGNA CARTA in The Carnival Oasis: Certified Carnival baby Moniefa is radiating joy in her Frontline costume.

Fit Fuh De Road! Wellness Influencer Tamika Young had onlookers in a frenzy as she stunned from head to toe with YUMA.

About Tenille Clarke:

Tenille Clarke is an avid storyteller, seasoned publicist and cultural enthusiast from Trinidad and Tobago who often pens about her ongoing love affair with travel, entertainment and culture through a Caribbean lens. Follow her digital journey @tenilleclarke1 on Instagram and Twitter.