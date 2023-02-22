Rain Pon Meeee: Ashanti Reminds Everyone How Feathered And FINE She Was At Trinidad Carnival 2019

Don’t hurt ’em, ‘Shanti

After a seemingly endless string of extravagant excursions across the world, Ashanti is watching the famed Trinidad Carnival from home where she set the gram ablaze with a throwback to her feathered slay from 2019.

The ‘Rock Wit U’ singer was (understandably) suffering through a severe case of FOMO that lead to her stunning throwback currently fueling international thirst across social media.

She also blessed fans with visuals from her collab with Soca legend Michel Montano who commented, ‘we miss you too,’ under the first of two throwback posts.

We’re not exactly sure why ‘Shanti is missing Carnival (that returned for the first time since 2020) but we’re sure there’s a very good reason why she’s not back on di road in Trinidad.

Her latest viral post comes just weeks after she sizzled the Bahamas in a series of screen-lickable photos and visuals of her DJ Tunez and Adekunle Gold collab that’s sure to rock cabanas this summer.

A self-care icon, ‘Shanti opened up about her routine that keeps her mentally healthy in an interview with Byrdie.

“Self-care is very important,” she said. “I work on this daily because my schedule has been packed with shows, interviews, and appearances, and I have not taken the time out for myself. This is the first week in months that I am off for seven days straight. So my self-care routine will consist of massages, quiet time, writing some songs, and doing some shopping. I’m getting excited just thinking about it. With the position I’m in right now, I have to work hard and make some sacrifices. So, boundaries are important. I can do a bunch of interviews but when I’m down to three or four hours of sleep, I have to [carve out some self-care time]. Creating a balance when working hard and going after all these amazing opportunities is essential. You have to be cognizant of your mental health, get enough sleep, drink enough water, and eat the right foods.”

Where would you want to see Ashanti travel next?