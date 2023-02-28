An 11-year-old Black schoolgirl named Cha’Kyra Thomas had her head stapled and is suffering from mental trauma after a substitute gym teacher hit her in the head with a metal hockey stick. You read every single word of that sentence correctly. According to Fox2Detroit, a part-time gym teacher at Hope Academy elementary school in Detroit named Jacqueline Brown claims that she was trying to throw the stick at another 5th grader and accidentally hit Thomas.
That has to rank pretty high on the list of worst excuses ever used for anything. Attorney Jon Marko says that the incident itself, as grotesque as it is, might not even be the worst of this unforgivable incident.
“When the mother of this little girl gets to the school, and is wondering where is my daughter, they couldn’t even find her,” Marko said. “She was found wandering the hallways confused with blood running down her face.”
Cha’Kyra says that she is often confused now and can’t remember things very well.
“My memories, now I got to wear glasses and I don’t remember real good,” she said. It’s like flashes what happened that day,” Cha’Kyra said. “I got hit on my head I remember kids just laughing at me.”
This is the type of stuff that would make us commit a crime just to have the opportunity to be in the same cell as that teacher.
As a result of Thomas’ injuries, Brown was criminally charged, arrested, and convicted of child abuse. We hope they keep her for a VERY long time.
