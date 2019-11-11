Jesus Take The Wheel: Texas Substitute Teacher Arrested For Beating The Brakes Off Student [Video]

Tiffani Lankford, 32, faces a charge of second-degree felony aggravated assault after several videos showed her allegedly beating a female student. https://t.co/UIyuFn005X — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) November 10, 2019

Texas Substitute Teacher Arrested After Viral Fight Video

A Texas substitute teacher has been fired and charged after she was caught on camera brutally beating a student. Tiffani Shadell Lankford, 32, is charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault after she punched and stomped on the head of a student during class.

Cellphone footage shows the violent altercation between the teacher and the pupil that took place at Kyle, Texas’ Lehman High School.

ABC 13 reports that a student in the class said Lankford became agitated at the Spanish class and eventually closed in on the victim. There are other angles of the viral video showing the student hitting the teacher first.

The local school district said Lankford passed a background check when they hired her in August, added that “there is absolutely no excuse or circumstance that can justify what you see unfold on the video.”

The student’s family has obtained legal counsel so presumably, a lawsuit is forthcoming.

“We are shocked and disgusted after seeing the abuse and excessive force used in this teacher’s attempt to discipline a special needs child,” said attorney Paul Batrice on behalf of the student’s family. “There is no excuse for this type of behavior. Given this teacher’s alleged criminal history of domestic violence and the video footage that has shaken our community, we have started an investigation into this teacher and Hays CISD in the hopes of ensuring justice for this family and so that no Texas student ever endures such extreme behavior again.”

