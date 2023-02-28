Bossip Video

HBCU alumni and allies alike are gearing up for a Black excellence celebrating fest.

Indeed, the #1 job site in the world, is sponsoring the 9th installment of HBCU SpringComing taking place in both Birmingham, Alabama (March 17-19) and New York, New York (April 14-16).

The three-day event created in 2015 by HBCU grads, George Peters II (Morehouse College) and Lauren Grove (Florida A&M University) celebrates the accomplishments of HBCU graduates from around the country and honors the spirit of the southern Black collegiate homecoming.

A press release reports that the pair discovered that many of their friends in major cities were unable to return “home” to their alma maters for homecoming, so they created a unique three-day celebration that brings the coveted celebration to alumni’s doorsteps. It’s touted as the nation’s largest gathering of HBCU graduates in the northeast and southeast and as the only festival catering to HBCU alumni, they’ve had over 25,000 attendees and raised $125,000 in scholarships for future and current HBCU students, something that Grove believes is of the utmost importance.

“The most important part of HBCU SpringComing is giving back. We’re on a mission to help strengthen Black institutions of higher learning across the country and inspire the next generation of leaders within our communities,” said Lauren Grove, Co-founder, HBCU SpringComing. “Year after year, our goal remains the same. We’ve curated a weekend of events that not only celebrates the unique atmosphere that HBCU homecomings create but focus on increasing contributions towards scholarships that support incoming students and their bright futures.”

Similarly, George A. Peters II is proud of HBCU SpringComing’s massive outreach and dedication to Black excellence.

“As HBCU SpringComing continues to grow and evolve, we’re very proud of everything we’ve been able to accomplish within the HBCU community through innovative and intentional events. Bridging the gap between HBCU alum and allies in the New York Tri- State area and now Birmingham, a city in the south, deeply rooted in Black excellence- is just one of the many reasons why our festival is so special and unique,” said George A. Peters II, Co-founder, HBCU SpringComing. “To date we’ve had over 25,000 attendees. This speaks to our team’s ability to create authentic culture and conversation amongst a group of Black leaders representing the best and brightest to come out of historically Black colleges and universities.”

This year Indeed continues as the official sponsor with an expanded city-to-city event schedule officially kicking off in Birmingham. In step with their signature festivities, HBCU SpringComing will debut the newly added “A Toast to the Living Gallery,” an exclusive dinner to recognize HBCU alums and local leaders making change in their community. The intimate evening will be hosted by multi-award-winning songstress Melanie Fiona and more.

In April, the festival will make its last stop in New York City, its original home since 2015. The three-day experience in both cities will showcase mirrored events including the highly popular Innovation Lab led by the Indeed.com team, “School Daze” yard fest, fundraisers, networking mixers, and much more.

Most importantly, all proceeds from both weekends will continue to benefit the HBCU Puissance Scholarship Fund, founded to aid in offsetting the cost of college tuition for high school seniors bound for an HBCU.

Check out HBCU SpringComing’s Birmingham and NYC event schedules below.

HBCU SPRINGCOMING BIRMINGHAM EVENT SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023

2PM – 6PM

CAREER INCUBATOR INNOVATION LAB

The Innovation Lab serves as an opportunity to work with some of the brightest minds in our community to tackle a shared problem impacting HBCUs. Most commonly referred to as a “Hack-A-Thon”, the HBCUSC Innovation Lab will be led by our partners at Indeed.com.

6PM – 10PM

SIPS & SOUNDS + A TOAST TO THE LIVING GALLERY

This evening brings the magic of the vineyard to the city, with live jazz music to help set the mood. Featuring a sommelier, with proposed performances by multi-award-winning songstress, Melanie Fiona. A Toast to the Living Gallery is an ode to those who have made an indelible mark on the HBCU community and black culture in Birmingham. We will present awards to local leaders to thank them for their impact.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18, 2023

9AM – 12PM

USTA FAMILY TENNIS DAZE SKILL CLINIC AT CITY WALK PICKLE BALL COURTS

Engaging HBCU Alumni and the Birmingham community in fun tennis event for youth and adults. The day will include a junior tennis exhibition, a tennis invitational from Alabama HBCUs, arts & crafts, a tennis clinic and much more!

12PM – 5PM

SCHOOL DAZE AT LINN PARK

As one of the most highly visible and highly trafficked events of the weekend, this is an amazing opportunity to participate in the festivities. Get ready for live music, DJ sets, guest performances, games, family tennis games, vendor & organization tents, and more!

6PM – 10PM

LATE REGISTRATION: AFTERPARTY

This afterparty is more than just a good time – it’s an experience guests won’t soon

forget! From guest DJs spinning old school favorites to the latest tracks, partygoers get a chance to let loose.

NEW YORK CITY EVENT SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2023

2PM – 6PM

CAREER INCUBATOR INNOVATION LAB

The Innovation Lab serves as an opportunity to work with some of the brightest minds in our community to tackle a shared problem impacting HBCUs. Most commonly referred to as a “Hack-A-Thon”, the HBCUSC Innovation Lab will be led by our partners at Indeed.com.

6PM – 10PM GAME NIGHT

There is nothing like a friendly competition between HBCUs. Every school has different rules (The Big Joker is guaranteed)! But at our game night, when you and your squad sign up to represent your alma mater at HBCU SpringComing, you had better play to win! Come, play, and compete in all of the Black college favorites and some of the newest additions in an old school game night that will feel like an off-campus house party.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15, 2023

12PM – 5PM

SCHOOL DAZE AT RIVERSIDE PARK

As one of the most highly visible and highly trafficked events of the weekend, this is an amazing opportunity to participate in the festivities. Get ready for live music, DJ sets, guest performances, games, family tennis games, vendor & organization tents, and more!

6PM – 10PM

LATE REGISTRATION: AFTERPARTY

This afterparty is more than just a good time – it’s an experience guests won’t soon forget! From guest DJs spinning old school favorites to the latest tracks, partygoers get a chance to let loose.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

12PM – 5PM

HAV PLENTY BRUNCH

Complete with amazing food and a musical journey reminiscent of freshman year, guests are guaranteed to get an experience beyond what their social media feeds can handle. This is the quintessential farewell (for now) brunch of the weekend!

Now THIS, sounds like some HBCU excellence!

Tickets are now available for purchase at hbcuspringcoming.com.