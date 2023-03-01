‘Scream VI’ Exclusive: Meet The Most Ruthless Ghostface Yet

Prepare to be scared! Ghostface is back for Scream VI and this time he’s more ruthless than ever before.

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

We’ve got an exclusive first look at the brand new featurette for Scream VI. Check it out below:

Whew… That was a lot. How do you feel about the Scream franchise? Are you excited for the return of Ghostface or nah?

Scream VI is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick. The film is based on characters created by Kevin Williamson and produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein. The film was executive produced by Kevin Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella, Courteney Cox, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

Scream VI stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving with Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox.

SCREAM VI is only in theatres March 10, 2023!