We are here for it!

Sunday night, March 13 2022, The Critics Choice Awards offered up some of our favorite fashion this awards season. The awards were hosted by Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs and BOTH actors had us absolutely astounded. Nicole looked stunning in a fuchsia pink custom Christian Siriano gown and Neil Lane jewelry. We love the bold color choice.

Taye hit the carpet draped in an Armani tux with rumored girlfriend Apryl Jones who flossed her bangin’ bawwwwdy in a purple feathered Jean Louis Sabaji gown.

Jodie Turner-Smith also chose to go bold in a turquoise Gucci gown.

Issa Rae was seeing red in this floral Carolina Herrera. Super feminine and flirty right?

‘Underground Railroad’ actress Thuso Mbedu was positively glowing in gold for the big night.

Another favorite for us was Sonequa Martin-Green, who kept it simple in this white short-sleeved gown that was slit to her hip.

Angelica Ross also looked gorgeous in a beaded champagne-toned Valdrin Sahiti gown.

Venus Williams stunned in a silver Versace look

Sister Serena also went with silver Versace but do you see the train on this baby?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith executed another beautifully complementary coordinated look.

Saniyya Sidney looked pretty in pink

The ‘King Richard’ cuties have been killing it all awards season.

Robin Thede worked it in a David Koma gown.

‘Black Lady Sketch Show’ star Ashley Nicole Black wore an irridescent plum gown

Amber Ruffin wasn’t worried about ruffling any feathers in this Jean Louis Sabaji look.

The fellas weren’t shy about their fashion either. ‘Don’t Look Up’ star Rob Morgan rocked out a glorious Toure Designs suit.

Courtney B. Vance stays sharp

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez looked regal in royal blue Valentino.

MJ’s pose costar Hailie Sahar went with a bold hooded look. Do you like?

Dominique Jackson wore a deep purple Pamela Rolland feathered gown.

Indya Moore brought the drama with her Off White sequined gown.

The ‘Pose’ stars were serving with the group shot too.

Nicole Byer had the support of her ‘Grand Crew’ castmates Aaron Jennings and Grasie Mercedes as well as good friend Sasheer Zamata.

‘Yellowjackets’ stunner Jasmin Savoy Brown killed this look too.

