We are here for it!

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Sunday night, March 13 2022, The Critics Choice Awards offered up some of our favorite fashion this awards season. The awards were hosted by Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs and BOTH actors had us absolutely astounded. Nicole looked stunning in a fuchsia pink custom Christian Siriano gown and Neil Lane jewelry. We love the bold color choice.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Taye hit the carpet draped in an Armani tux with rumored girlfriend Apryl Jones who flossed her bangin’ bawwwwdy in a purple feathered Jean Louis Sabaji gown.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Critics Choice Awards

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith also chose to go bold in a turquoise Gucci gown.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Issa Rae was seeing red in this floral Carolina Herrera. Super feminine and flirty right?

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

‘Underground Railroad’ actress Thuso Mbedu was positively glowing in gold for the big night.

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

 

Another favorite for us was Sonequa Martin-Green, who kept it simple in this white short-sleeved gown that was slit to her hip.

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

Angelica Ross also looked gorgeous in a beaded champagne-toned Valdrin Sahiti gown.

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

Venus Williams stunned in a silver Versace look

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

Sister Serena also went with silver Versace but do you see the train on this baby?

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith executed another beautifully complementary coordinated look.

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

 

Saniyya Sidney looked pretty in pink

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

 

The ‘King Richard’ cuties have been killing it all awards season.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

 

Robin Thede worked it in a David Koma gown.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

‘Black Lady Sketch Show’ star Ashley Nicole Black wore an irridescent plum gown

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

 

Amber Ruffin wasn’t worried about ruffling any feathers in this Jean Louis Sabaji look.

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

 

The fellas weren’t shy about their fashion either. ‘Don’t Look Up’ star Rob Morgan rocked out a glorious Toure Designs suit.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Courtney B. Vance stays sharp

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

 

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez looked regal in royal blue Valentino.

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

 

MJ’s pose costar Hailie Sahar went with a bold hooded look. Do you like?

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

 

Dominique Jackson wore a deep purple Pamela Rolland feathered gown.

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

 

Indya Moore brought the drama with her Off White sequined gown.

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

The ‘Pose’ stars were serving with the group shot too.

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

Nicole Byer had the support of her ‘Grand Crew’ castmates Aaron Jennings and Grasie Mercedes as well as good friend Sasheer Zamata.

 

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

‘Yellowjackets’ stunner Jasmin Savoy Brown killed this look too.

Hit the flip for more Critics Choice moments.

