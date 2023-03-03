Bossip Video

An Atlanta-based group that unites the spirits industry with Black bourbon enthusiasts recently gathered to once again celebrate barrier-breaking leaders doing impactful work.

Black Bourbon Society, the membership-based organization open to everyone who enjoys premium spirits and is interested in gaining a deeper appreciation for America’s Native Spirit, held another excellence honoring Salon 7 Legacy Awards sponsored by Jack Daniels.

On Thursday, February 16, over 100 attendees flooded Atlanta’s ZuCot Gallery for a soiree that served as an awards ceremony highlighting business leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs who break barriers in the local community. The honorees dished on their work in their respective fields during a panel discussion while enjoying passed plates and Jack Daniel’s cocktails courtesy of Jack Daniel’s partnership with BBS.

As previously reported, Salon 7 is an intimate event featuring a panel discussion, signature cocktails, and a whiskey tasting and is inspired by the salon gatherings of The Harlem Renaissance during the 1920s and 30s. The event acknowledged local Black leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs who are breaking barriers and building their own lasting legacies — tying in the rich legacy of Jack Daniel’s and its first master distiller, Nathan “Nearest” Green.

This year’s honorees Salon 7 Legacy Award honorees were Onaje & Omari Henderson – ZuCot Gallery, Maya Smith – The Doux, Chef Daryl Shular – Shular Institute, Alphonso Cross – Parlor Den, Dr. Key Hallmon– The Village Market, Anastasia Simon– Techstars, Mario Johnson– The Beverly Tiffany Barriere – The Drinking Coach and Joey Womack- Goodie Nation. During a panel discussion, they discussed their work and impact as legacy makers while enjoying plates and Jack Daniel’s cocktails.

Additionally, Jack Daniel’s and United Distributors donated $7,440.00 to Diversity Distilled, a non-profit consultancy firm designed to create more diversity and inclusion across the spirits industry. Diveristy Distilled is also founded by Samara B. Davis.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Jack Daniel’s on this initiative celebrating our local legacy makers in Atlanta, New York City and Chicago. These trailblazers create Black History everyday through their courageous determination and dedication to building their businesses and creating impact in their communities and our society as a whole.” — Samara B. Davis

A press release reports that Black Bourbon Society is proudly crafting a movement that showcases the value of the niche lifestyle and sophisticated palates within the African American community and beyond.

Source: Jonathan Cooper / Jonathan Cooper for Black Bourbon Society

Founded by Samara B. Davis (below), Black Bourbon Society is a membership-based organization that bridges the gap between the spirits industry and African American bourbon enthusiasts through its social media platforms, brand-partnered events, and exclusive excursions. BBS challenges traditional direct consumer marketing standards by curating experiences that genuinely engage with its unique demographic. It advocates for diversity and inclusion through speaking engagements and consulting within the spirits industry.