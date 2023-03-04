Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha will soon celebrate their 10 year wedding anniversary, which will be just as low-key as the couple’s wedding.
She spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the premier of her new show, Unprisoned, about her new series and commemorating her 10th wedding anniversary.
“I do have an incredible husband,” Washington doted, before joking, “Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secretive it was? That’s how the anniversary is gonna be too!”
To much of the public’s surprise, they have found no “Scandal” in the Asomugha marriage. Kerry admits that her friends ask her for relationship advice – not because she’s been blissfully wed to her former football hubby for nearly a decade but because of her role as a therapist on her new show.
“It’s funny because people used to come to me to fix things with my white hat,” Washington chuckled, in reference to her prized role as Olivia Pope in Scandal, “and now people come to me for relationship advice.”
With a bright smile she said, “People, I’m just acting! “I don’t know any of this stuff. None of it!”
In a rare interview, Washington spoke of her life offscreen to Marie Claire and shared how her pro athlete turned actor husband helps her to remain her true self.
“I’m in my immediate truth with [him],” she revealed to Marie Claire. “Those mirrors are important because they help me get back to myself.”
In 2016, during SXSW’s “The New Rules of Social Stardom she said,
“If I don’t talk about my personal life, it means I don’t talk about my personal life.” As for the attempts to be baited by the press to speak on her marriage she said, “not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what’s going on in my marriage, I don’t refute them, because I don’t talk about my personal life.”
The quiet couple shares two children, Isabelle, 8, and Caleb, 6. This makes three for Asomugha who has a 17-year-old from a previous relationship.
“I have these itchy fingers where I want to post a photo of my daughter, so instead I send it to my shrink or my mother,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Look at this picture! Look how cute!’ Get it out of my phone into the world, but not on social.”
On her new series, Unprisoned, the Bronx native portrays a single mother whose world is upheaved when her father, played by actor
Delroy Lindo, is released from prison after a 17 year bid. It beautifully illustrates the path to reconciliation many inmates follow after they regain their freedom.
The ABC Signature produced show will premier on March 10th — exclusively on Hulu.
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
UPDATE: Jesseca Dupart Denies That LisaRaye Found Out About Da Brat's Pregnancy Via Social Media
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Cougar Chronicles! Twitter Debates 16-Year Age Gap Between Jaylen Brown & Mouthwatering Meemaw Bernice Burgos
-
Barbie Gyal Nicki Minaj Returns From Hiatus And Sets Di Road Ablaze At Trinidad Carnival 2023
-
Rain Pon Meeee: Ashanti Reminds Everyone How Feathered And FINE She Was At Trinidad Carnival 2019
-
Chaka Khan Shows No Mercy Blasting Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey & Other Names On Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers' List
-
Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From NBA All-Star Weekend 2023
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.