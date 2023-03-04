Bossip Video

Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha will soon celebrate their 10 year wedding anniversary, which will be just as low-key as the couple’s wedding.

She spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the premier of her new show, Unprisoned, about her new series and commemorating her 10th wedding anniversary.

When asked about her wedding on June 24, 2013, the notoriously private actress responded with a laugh,

“How do you even remember that?”

The press captured no images from the couple’s wedding and the newlyweds never released any leaving some fans to applaud her privacy while others yearned for insight. When asked about her anniversary plans she seamlessly switched the subject,

“I do have an incredible husband,” Washington doted, before joking, “Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secretive it was? That’s how the anniversary is gonna be too!”

To much of the public’s surprise, they have found no “Scandal” in the Asomugha marriage. Kerry admits that her friends ask her for relationship advice – not because she’s been blissfully wed to her former football hubby for nearly a decade but because of her role as a therapist on her new show.

“It’s funny because people used to come to me to fix things with my white hat,” Washington chuckled, in reference to her prized role as Olivia Pope in Scandal, “and now people come to me for relationship advice.” With a bright smile she said, “People, I’m just acting! “I don’t know any of this stuff. None of it!”