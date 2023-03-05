Jonathan Majors Teared Up Reuniting With His Former Teacher
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Jonathan Majors Tears Up During Emotional Reunion With Acting Teacher On The ‘Tamron Hall Show’
Jonathan Majors took a trip down memory lane and couldn’t hold back the tears during a surprise reunion with a former teacher.
Whether it’s a heartfelt performance on-screen or loving affirmations about his collaborators in real life, Hollywood’s hottest new heartthrob never shies away from his emotions. Every swoon-worthy interview is more charming than the last, but his appearance on the Tamron Hall Show really hit close to home. HuffPost reports the Majors couldn’t hold back his feelings or tears of joy when his acting instructor from college, Ashley Gates Jansen, made a surprise visit to congratulate him live.
Tamron set the scene for the surprise with an adorable throwback picture of Majors from his college days back in North Carolina. When Jansen first met the Creed III star, he was still a skinny kid with a baby face instead of the chiseled jaw we know and love. In a video montage of Majors on stage and in class, Jansen reflected on his exceptional talent and dedication to his craft in her drama class.
“I taught Jonathan his freshman year at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. He came to the school with a passion, devotion and an intensity like I’ve never seen before. Jonathan doesn’t see acting or theater as just work or entertainment. It’s a much richer and a much deeper calling. It’s a way of practicing compassion. It’s a healing art. Jonathan is a warrior, and he is a poet,” she said about his emotional range and depth.
The proud professor called her former student a “priest of the truth” who is already changing the world with his beautiful gift.
Majors was stunned to silence as the memories started to flow, and when Jansen appeared live on a video call, the tears quickly followed.
“I am so proud of you,” she said, congratulating him on his success and the premiere of Creed III. “It is such a dream for me, a dream come true, watching your dreams come true.God bless you!”
“I love you. I’m happy to see you,” he said, explaining his overwhelmed and emotional reaction. “Oh my God, what is happening?” Majors continued as he wiped away happy tears.
“Thank you for doing this. I appreciate it. You OK? Everybody all right?” he added, promising to continue the reunion with Jansen on a phone call.
How can you not love that big heart of gold? Whether he’s the underdog hero of Lovecraft Country or playing the complex antagonist Damian to Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed, it shines through. His performance as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was also the most popular villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both blockbuster movies opened at #1 at the box office.
Check out the full interview and reunion on the Tamron Hall Show below.
