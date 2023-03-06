A Muse Or Much More? Joey Bada$$ Speaks On Serayah’s Role In ‘Show Me’ Short Film And What’s Next For Him

Has Joey Bada$$ found a new love?

Last week Joey Bada$$ shook up the net by posting a very cozy-looking photo with Serayah on Instagram — then to further feed the frenzy Serayah posted a shot of her own.

With fans wondering if Serayah had severed ties with former beau Jacob Latimore to date the ‘Distant Strangers’ actor, the ‘BMF’ actress took to IG live to clarify she and Latimore made the mutual decision to party ways months ago after growing apart. On Wednesday Bada$$ released his new short film ‘Show Me,’ which centers on Joey as he navigates the highs and lows of a romantic relationship and features Serayah as his love interest.

In an exclusive interview with BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden, Joey cleared the air about his relationship with Serayah, his upcoming projects and new music.

First things first, Joey cleared the air by confirming that the cozy pictures of him with Serayah were indeed promotional images for his ‘Show Me’ short film.

“As far as Serayah, her and I are really great friends,” Bada$$ told BOSSIP. “I’m a really big fan of her work. I think she’s incredibly talented and strikingly beautiful and I’m glad that we got to come together for this project and showcase the chemistry that we do have. But it was just for promotional purposes for sure.” “With everything that’s been going on the internet, I’ve definitely been in a gratitude state to see so many people accept this piece of art, in such a great way that they did which is definitely how I expected them to receive it — like a raw story about love.”

We love to see it. The ‘Show Me’ visuals offer an intimate tour of Joey and his love during their moments together at home and on dates, offering a glimpse of what a relationship might be like for the rapper/actor and an appropriate match. He told us he was excited to give fans a chance to see him in a way they don’t often get the opportunity to.

“My favorite part was telling the story, and also introducing a new side of me artistically that I feel l like people haven’t really seen before,” Joey said. “I feel like love stories don’t show up too much in my music videos. There was one video that I did years ago ‘Like Me’ on my first album. It was a love story to an extreme. That was really the only one so I really enjoyed showing that side, showcasing the feminine side of my artistry.”

With that in mind we had to ask whether the Brooklyn native has room on his plate for love.

“There’s always room for love, I’m in a state of love every day,” Joey told BOSSIP. “I have a four-year-old daughter that I raise. There’s Mama, there’s Grandma, you know, there’s sisters. You know, there’s lovers here and there. I try to live in a balance. I’m focused and guided by my mission but I also make sure that I do take the time to love those around me.”

As much as we’ve enjoyed watching Joey Bada$$ on screen in recurring roles on ‘Grown-Ish,’ ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ among other projects, we also love that he’s continued to release new music. We asked him how he’s maintains a balance between his acting and musical careers.

“Music is my calling, it’s my first love, it’s my conduit,” Joey explained. “With film and tv it’s also an avenue that has allowed me to express who I am to the world. Ultimately it’s all about alignment for me. Music is something that I feel like I’ll do for a very long time, but when it comes to film it’s really about what stories that align with me and that I can add to and tell. Usually when I find those alignments I know that it’s a right thing for me to do. While I am having success in the film and tv world, I’m not eager to take on everything there. I’m focused on being very intentional with the roles that I play and the stories I decided to take. Even when it comes to a role like Unique on ‘Raising Kanan,’ that’s a role that I put off for years. I started acting in 2014 and it was an intention of mine that I didn’t want to be a stereotypical street kind of role because I wanted to show people that I really could act. I always knew I could knock a role like that out of the park because I come from that, I’ve seen that firsthand, but right now I’m definitely, I’m enjoying it, I love this role and I’m looking forward to landing something big in the very near future.”

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably still bumping Joey’s fall release ‘2000,’ but the entertainer assured us there are new songs on the way.

“Me and Wiz are going on tour next month but also I’ll be releasing new music, which I’ll be releasing something really soon, something already in the pipeline right now, not a full project, just a song, songs, so people can expect that and look forward to that soon.”

Check out the full ‘Show Me’ film below: