Boo’d Up With A Bada$$? Serayah Trends Over Romantic Date Night Photo, Confirms Split With Jacob Latimore

Boo’d up with a Bada$$?

Emerging star Serayah sent fans into a frenzy after a pic of her boo’d up with Joey Bada$$ (on date night?) went viral this past weekend.

In the now-viral pic, Serayah can be seen cozied up with her maybe-boo in a swanky restaurant booth just moments before a kiss or Joey busting into a romantic rappity-rap.

For months, fans suspected that Serayah and longtime bae Jacob Latimore parted ways which she confirmed while connecting with fans on Instagram Live.

You may recall the former couple shining on carpets while starring in high profile projects including The Chi, Empire, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and BMF.

Serayah confirms to fans that she is not with Jacob Latimore.. anymore https://t.co/i1tgrHOpgn pic.twitter.com/VJzVhUzttw — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 26, 2023

Interestingly, the romantic photo was only posted by Joey Bada$$ which led fans to wonder if this a relationship hard launch or tease of an upcoming collab between the two artists who also have roles on hit Starz’ shows Power Book III: Raising Kanan and BMF, respectively.

Either way, Serayah got everyone talking as she celebrated the release of her new single “Love Or Die” featuring Village Boy Prince off her upcoming EP.

‘The song is about finding love at first sight, which is so cliché but nothing about her relationship is cliché,’ said Serayah about the song that she promoted on a recent promo run.

Could this all be promo for an upcoming video starring Joey Bada$$ as Serayah’s love interest? Hmmm, stay tuned.

IK I DIDNT SEE MY MAN JOEY BADASS WITH SERAYAH???? THIS BETTER BE PROMO! — ARIES PRINCESS 🖤 (@BeautyOfAnAries) February 26, 2023

How are you feelin’ about Serayah and Joey? Do you think this is all a publicity stunt? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter-chatter over the suspected new couple on the flip.