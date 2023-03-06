Bossip Video

Yung Miami wants everyone to know that her next relationship will be completely exclusive–and she’s got some words for her future husband if he doesn’t abide by that.

Over the weekend, the City Girls rapper took to Twitter to declare that she will not be sharing her next man.

“I’m not sharing my next n****,” she tweeted on Sunday night.

She went on to retweet a tweet that reads: “Have fun like young people, love like old folks.”

While Caresha didn’t provide any additional context to her tweet, it’s safe to assume she’s alluding to her very public–and every unconventional–relationship with Diddy. Both parties have insisted they’re single throughout their time together, they’ve also declared, publicly, just how much they care about one another, causing confusion among fans. That, paired with the fact that Diddy had a whole baby while dating Yung Miami, makes for a weird relationship, and it seems like the rapper isn’t trying to deal with a rollercoaster like that again.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” Diddy tweeted last December, after news of his baby broke. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Also over the weekend, Miami talked elsewhere about her desire for a faithful relationship, saying she doesn’t ever see herself tying the knot because she’s react violently if her husband were to cheat.

“I don’t want to get married cos I feel like men are not faithful,” Yung Miami said during a recent Instagram Live session, according to AllHipHop. “I take everything personal, I will never forget. If my husband cheats on me, Imma kill him.”

Last month, Caresha appeared on The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, where she opened up about love and not wanting to settle.

“I think for me, love is like, a feeling,” Miami said on the show. “When I feel like I love someone, it’s like a feeling that I get in my chest. In my soul. I feel like I can’t be without this person, I need this person every minute of the day.” She continued: “I think that when we’re in love, we settle a lot…thinking that I was in love, there was a lot of stuff that I did, just because I thought it was love…It taught me: don’t tolerate certain stuff, don’t settle for nothing, stand on whatever you believe in. Don’t try to put a man’s feelings before yours.”