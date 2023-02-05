Bossip Video

Yung Miami hosted a star-studded birthday party featuring Lil Baby, Usher, Chrisean Rock, Lola Brooke, Christian Combs, and more.

Yung Miami had an early birthday celebration at The Classic Cat on the sunset strip in West Hollywood surrounded by a who’s who of industry friends.

The soon to be 29 year old stepped out in a Laquan Smith dress covered in glittering stones and she partied alongside Lil Baby, Dreezy, Usher, Quavo, Teyana Taylor, Lakeyah, Lola Brooke, Winnie Harlow, Reginae Carter, Chrisean and Pierre “Pee” Thomas.

While the party looked extremely lit and Yung Miami looked fabulous, the diamond ring on her finger stole the show. It’s not unusual for the City Girl to rock diamonds but fans are speculating the ring means more than just a nice accessory.

One fan commented on her post, “it’s an accessory guys relax,” while others speculated it could be an engagement ring from her boo Mr. Love, who she’s been dating for two years now.

She recently told XXL Magazine, “He sees other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun.”

“We go to church,’ she revealed. “He takes me to church. We pray together. We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church.”

She also made it very clear that “he’s very honest, he’s upfront about everything. Ain’t no secrets with him. Nothing in my face, everything in one. I can talk to him about it.”

Engagement or not, Miami seems very happy with her dating life and let fans in on her love life in the bedroom with Diddy.

During her latest episode of Caresha Please with hip hop legend Trina, the rapper played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” not sure what that is, just look it up! Once she released that detail social media had a field day, referencing Yung Miami’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” and lead the rapper to become the top trending topic on Twitter!

“It say take a shot if you like golden showers, I do,” said Miami while blushing. “Like when a guy pees on you? Everywhere?” asked Trina. “I just like it. I don’t know, it just do something to me,” responded Miami. “Is that the same as squirting?” asked Trina. “I give ’em, I give ’em. I’ve never experienced that. I’m all about trying new things though.” “It’s fun,” said Miami. “You know when you’re drunk? They pee in your butt, pee in your p***y, it depends. You can pee on me in the shower, pee on me once you’re c*mming, it just depends on how the night’s flowing.”

Per usual Yung Miami was very much unbothered and took to the internet to let it be known.

We’re sure that Diddy will most definitely shower Yung Miami with much more on her actual birthday next weekend! Until then, happy early birthday Caresha!

Do you think the ring symbolizes an engagement? Let us know below!