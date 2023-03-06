Bossip Video

Since becoming a mother, Rihanna has kept her family life as private as possible–but she’s sharing more and more of her son leading up to his first birthday.

The “Lift Me Up” singer took to social media over the weekend to share a rare glimpse at her baby boy–whose name still hasn’t been shared with the public. On Twitter, Rih posted three different slides of her son, including two pictures and one video, all showing just how adorable the 10-month-old is.

“my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” the singer wrote. She added two hashtags: #oscarnominee and #oscarperformancein1week before writing, “swipe for a tb of my fat man.”

In the first picture, the little one is crying as he holds onto a chair and pitifully looks up at the camera. As Rihanna joked in her caption, this seems to be the moment he found out his unborn sibling would be going to the Oscars next week, since Rihanna will be doing her first performance since announcing her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl.

The other photo shows the 10-month-old sitting on someone’s lap while watching Rihanna in her “Lift Me Up” music video, which is further documented in the clip the Fenty Founder attached to the tweet. As the baby listens to his mom sing in the short clip, he’s all smiles while rolling back and forth and moving his hands in excitement.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last month that Rihanna would sing “Lift Me Up” during Hollywood’s biggest night this year. The track is up for Best Original Song and marks Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination. She co-wrote it as a tribute to the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August 2020.

You can catch Rihanna’s performance at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.