Rihanna may have announced her pregnancy during her highly-anticipated Super Bowl performance, but that doesn’t mean she’s taking any time off.

The Fenty founder was spotted landing in Milan on Thursday in anticipation for fashion week, arriving in style with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and her 9-month-old baby, whose name still hasn’t been revealed.

While fans are likely eager to see the pregnant star’s baby bump–and all of the pregnancy looks she’s going to pull out this time around–Rih’s arrival in Milan didn’t give us much of a peek at anything. Since the weather is so frigid in Italy right now, the “Diamonds” singer kept warm in an oversized black puffy coat, which she layered over a black hoodie.

As she looked for their car outside of the airport, Rihanna cradled her little one in her arms, as he bundled up in an adorable brown teddy bear onesie complete with warm pockets for his feet and a big hood on top. As for the baby’s father, he dressed up in a money-printed button-up, a long black coat, and a bright red baseball cap, which he paired with some simple sunglasses.

You can check out pictures of the family’s airport arrival looks here.

This family vacation across the pond comes shortly after Rih celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday in Santa Monica, when she stepped out for a special dinner with A$AP Rocky. For her big day, her growing bump was on full display, wearing a formfitting white mini dress and a sparkling black coat over top. The singer was photographed heading into Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant among LA-based celebs.

Following the news of her second pregnancy going public, a source told PEOPLE: “The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son.” “She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment,” the insider continued. “She is the happiest she has ever been.”