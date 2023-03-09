Bossip Video

As much as Bad Bunny fans try and deny it, it’s looking more and more like the musician and Kendall Jenner are a bonafide couple.

Despite recently tattooing his ex-girlfriend’s eye’s on his forearm, the Un Verano Sin Ti artist seems to be all about Kendall these days, being spotted with the model in Los Angeles this week.

Just two weeks after their double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber, the Kardashians star and the reggaetonero were spotted stepping out together again. On Tuesday, March 7, the pair was joined by a group of friends—including Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner and longtime friend Taco Bennett—as they went out for dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Sushi Park.

While news of their relationship isn’t exactly shocking, this most recent outing hit fans hard, as pics obtained by Daily Mail show Bad Bunny–full name Benito Antonio Ocasio Martinez–and Kendall sharing a hug and kiss after their dinner at the restaurant.

For the night out, Jenner was bundled up in a long olive-colored coat and black pants. Meanwhile, Benito wore a letterman jacket, tan pants, and a blue L.A. Dodgers baseball cap. He’s been seen wearing Dodgers hats frequently since his recent move to Los Angeles, having purchased a mansion in the Hollywood Hills back in January. While one of his favorite activities since then seemed to be attending Lakers games, it looks like his new favorite outiing is spending time with Kendall Jenner.

As for the reality star, this outing comes more than three months after a source told E! News that Kendall had split with her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, “due to their busy schedules.”