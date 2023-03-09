As much as Bad Bunny fans try and deny it, it’s looking more and more like the musician and Kendall Jenner are a bonafide couple.
Despite recently tattooing his ex-girlfriend’s eye’s on his forearm, the Un Verano Sin Ti artist seems to be all about Kendall these days, being spotted with the model in Los Angeles this week.
Just two weeks after their double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber, the Kardashians star and the reggaetonero were spotted stepping out together again. On Tuesday, March 7, the pair was joined by a group of friends—including Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner and longtime friend Taco Bennett—as they went out for dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Sushi Park.
While news of their relationship isn’t exactly shocking, this most recent outing hit fans hard, as pics obtained by Daily Mail show Bad Bunny–full name Benito Antonio Ocasio Martinez–and Kendall sharing a hug and kiss after their dinner at the restaurant.
For the night out, Jenner was bundled up in a long olive-colored coat and black pants. Meanwhile, Benito wore a letterman jacket, tan pants, and a blue L.A. Dodgers baseball cap. He’s been seen wearing Dodgers hats frequently since his recent move to Los Angeles, having purchased a mansion in the Hollywood Hills back in January. While one of his favorite activities since then seemed to be attending Lakers games, it looks like his new favorite outiing is spending time with Kendall Jenner.
As for the reality star, this outing comes more than three months after a source told E! News that Kendall had split with her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, “due to their busy schedules.”
“They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together,” a separate source told the publication in July. “They moved on and it’s going really well.”
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
Fans Are Declaring 'Kanye Was Right' After Daughter North West Dressed Up As Ice Spice For TikTok Video
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Cougar Chronicles! Twitter Debates 16-Year Age Gap Between Jaylen Brown & Mouthwatering Meemaw Bernice Burgos
-
Fast & Fed Up! Pettiest Reactions To Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Racing To File For Divorce
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Chaka Khan Shows No Mercy Blasting Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey & Other Names On Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers' List
-
Barbie Gyal Nicki Minaj Returns From Hiatus And Sets Di Road Ablaze At Trinidad Carnival 2023
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.