Excitement has reached a fever pitch for tomorrow’s 2023 Grammys now that nominations have rolled out and artist appearances have been confirmed. Most recently Jay Z was confirmed as a performer for music’s biggest night taking place Sunday at 8.

Variety reports that Hov will hit the stage with DJ Khaled for an all-star live performance of the nominated song “God Did” which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy.

“God Did” is up for three awards, including Song of the Year.

In addition to Jay hitting the stage, rumors are running RAMPANT that Beyoncé will also be in attendance.

That’s not all however, here’s what you can expect from the 65th annual Grammys.

Trevor Noah Will Host, Mary J. Blige, Bad Bunny, & More To Perform

Trevor Noah is back for the third time as the Grammys host. The former The Daily Show comedian has hosted for 3 consecutive years, and while he’s feeling more comfortable, he’s admitted that there’s still some nervousness looming.

“The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world,” Noah expressed to the AP, “Nerves are part of what I do.”

Those heavy hitters Noah is referring to may include Beyoncé, who is one of the top 2 most Grammy-nominated artists of all time. The “Break My Soul” singer is currently tied with her husband, Jay Z, with 88 total career nominations and if she secures four wins on Feb. 5, will she will become the top decorated artist in Recording Academy history. Luckily the odds are in her favor so Sunday will be a BIG day for the BeyHive!

Confirmed performers include Mary J. Blige, Bad Bunny, and Lizzo and there will be an extensive 50th-anniversary salute to hip-hop, hosted by LL Cool J and featuring dozens of hip-hop stars.

Another legend in the game has excitingly announced a special tribute performance. Questlove will co-curate the 2023 Grammys Hip Hop 50 tribute, honoring the genre’s s 50th anniversary. While the artist lineup hasn’t been revealed yet, Questlove hinted in his announcement, it will see “some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate hip-hop history — its past, its present, its future.”

2023 Grammy Predictions

The big four categories include Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Recently the Academy changed the number of nominees in each category to up to 10 nominees. This year, we’ve there are some pretty solid predictions for each of the big four categories.

Record Of The Year

In order from least to most likely to win:

ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius’ “You and Me on the Rock”

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

Doja Cat’s “Woman”

Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5”

Adele’s “Easy on Me”

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit”

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles’ “As It Was”

According to Billboard, “As It Was” topped the Hot 100 for 15 weeks, setting a new record for the longest run at No. 1 by a U.K. artist. Suffice it to say, Harry Styles’ viral chart-topper is the front-runner for record of the year.

Album Of The Year

Queen Bey is predicted to take home Album Of The Year as she single-handedly shifted the culture without dropping a morsel of visuals or announcing a tour (until Wednesday).

ABBA’s Voyage, Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Lizzo’s Special Adele’s 30, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Styles’ Harry’s House

Song Of The Year

Experts believe that a certain Brit will take home Song Of The Year.

“abcdefu” (Gayle) “God Did” (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) “Break My Soul” (Beyoncé), “Just Like That” (Bonnie Raitt), “The Heart Part 5” (Lamar) “About Damn Time” (Lizzo), “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” (Taylor Swift), “As It Was” (Styles), “Bad Habit” (Lacy), “Easy on Me” (Adele)

While “About Damn Time” and “Bad Habit” are formidable contenders, “Easy on Me” ranked No. 14 on the Billboard critics’ list of the 100 best songs of 2021. The song, which has been out for a minute, gave fans an open, post-divorce insight into her life in her 30s.

Best New Artist

When it comes to Best New Artist, experts think that a Clayton County-representing rapper will come out on top.

DOMi & JD Beck, Tobe Nwigwe Omar Apollo, Samara Joy, Molly Tuttle, Wet Leg Anitta, Muni Long, Latto Måneskin

Latto’s “Big Energy” was the biggest hit single from any of these nominees, reaching No. 3 on the Hot 100 in April and ranking No. 7 on the year-end Hot 100. The 24-year-oldlat would be the third female rapper in history to win in this category, following only Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion.

Who do you hope to see take home a Grammy this year?