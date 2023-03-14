Bossip Video

Purple Denim recently styled Bun B for his big day at Rodeo Houston and CEO Luke said that each piece was a tribute to UGK and H-Town.

Last weekend Houston’s NRG Stadium was packed and filled to the top in celebration of Rodeo Houston. Of course, it was only right for Texas legend Bun B to grace the stage for a southern takeover. Bun performed on March 3rd as part of the Black Heritage Day for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. To make sure he was looking right for the occasion Bun B collaborated with PURPLE and wore bootcut jeans with black resin and hand-placed studs on the sides. He also rocked a pair of denim jeans made with Western embroidery. To make sure the fits all came together, the duo collaborated on three outerwear options as well.

Bun B Collaborates With PURPLE For Custom Outfits Exclusively For Rodeo Houston

In true Texas and Rodeo fashion, Bun B pulled off a luxurious leather jacket with fringes on the chest pockets and arms to emphasize the cowboy theme. On the back of the jacket was an outline of Texas made from black hand-placed red studs to represent Houston. Perhaps the most eye-catching piece was his varsity jacket which featured handmade designs and sleeve patches.

The patches paid homage to each of the 6 studio albums the rapper released as part of UGK. Too Hard to Swallow (1992), Super Tight (1994), Ridin’ Dirty (1996), Dirty Money (2001), Underground Kingz (2007) and UGK 4 Life (2009) were all included. The front included an embroidered “409” which represents the area code for Port Arthur Texas and across from the area code special occasion details were listed including Rodeo Houston, the date of Bun B’s concert, the location of the concert, and the venue capacity.

Lastly, Bun pulled out a poncho with the UGK emblem logo in original Houston Oilers colors showing off the rapper’s roots and love for H-Town.

“I grew up in H-Town and Bun is an icon who has continuously put the city, fashion, music, and culture on his back. Working together with him was seamless and we were able to truly create some pieces that not only pay homage to UGK and their legendary endeavors, but also a city teeming with diversity and life.” Said Luke Cosby, founder of PURPLE and Houston Native.

Play

To further the collaboration PURPLE hosted a pop-up location outside of Rodeo Plaza complete with Bun B’s award-winning Trill Burgers. Neiman Marcus at the Galleria hosted an event for their PURPLE section with Bun B and Luke Cosby and guests enjoyed tasty Trill Burgers and fries along with a live DJ.