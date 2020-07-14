Behind The Scenes: Bun B Reveals Why Jay-Z Had Him Kicked Off The Set Of Beyoncé’s “Check On It” Video

Bun B is letting fans in on a classic behind-the-scenes story from a few decades back.

The rapper was a guest on his friend and mentee Sama’an Ashrawi’s podcast, The Nostalgia Mixtape, where he shared multiple stories about his historic career in the rap game. One anecdote he shared was about “Check On It,” which saw the Houston native joining forces with Beyoncé and Slim Thug.

During the episode, Bun B explained why Jay-Z decided to kick him and Slim Thug out of the video shoot–and it all had to do with his now-wife’s revealing wardrobe.

“This is in New York. So we’re on the set and we’re filming the video, and if you look at the video, there’s a lot of kind of skimpy outfits. Queenie is there also, so it’s not like I’m there salivating over another woman,” Bun says, speaking of his wife’s presence at the shoot. “But we’re like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy. Beyoncé’s dancing in this short skirt and she’s dancing in like a bikini,’ type of thing, you know.”

The rapper goes on to explain the atmosphere of the shoot, which was being directed by Hype Williams.

“While all of this was happening, I think this is the scene with the chair, so it’s like her and several other girls and they all have these short skirts on and they’re all dancing seductively on the chair. They’ve got a leg up on the chair so you can kind of see some thigh and maybe a little bit of butt if you’re staring hard enough, and Jay-Z calls and talks to one of her assistants,” Bun B continued. “If I had to guess it would’ve been her cousin Angie that he would’ve talked to because Angie has always been a right hand to Beyoncé. He’s like, ‘Yeah how’s the video going, what’s going good, are the guys there?’ All the guys that are with us are the only men there. Well, let me say this: there were other men there, but they weren’t straight.”