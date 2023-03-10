Kang Of The Court: Jonathan Majors To Star As Dennis Rodman In Film About Infamous ’48 Hours In Vegas’

What happens in Vegas won’t stay in Vegas with Jonathan Majors playing Dennis Rodman in a new film about his infamous Sin City trip.

With back-to-back #1 films at the box office, Majors has one of his generation’s best career runs. And he’s just getting started. The Creed III star revealed the next larger-than-life role in his villain era would be basketball’s legendary bad boy. NBC Sports reports Majors will fill Rodman’s size 14 shoes in 48 Hours in Vegas about his infamous getaway during the 1998 NBA Finals.

Majors previously said during an interview on the Tamron Hall Show that he tries to take on the impossible when choosing a role. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania antagonist will meet his match, portraying one of sports history’s most complex and controversial figures.

Rodman, one of the executive producers, confirmed the news by posting a clip of Majors’ discussing the upcoming film with the Associated Press.

Hopefully, I get to sit with him and chat with him when we get closer and [are] trying to get the script right. All these things, all these industry things. I never really put a ceiling on myself, but this is definitely a role where I’m pushing that ceiling out. Because he demands that. He’s such a full individual, so he’s going to demand a lot and I have to figure out how to get that,” Majors said.

Dennis Rodman’s 48 Hours In Vegas Story Went Viral When It Was Featured On ESPN’s The Last Dance

The five-time NBA champion mastered going viral long before the days of social media. Rodman’s impromptu escape to Vegas while playing with the Chicago Bulls in the 1998 NBA finals was legendary. Michael Jordan recounted the scene-stealing scandal while defending their third championship title in ESPN’s The Last Dance.

“I’m looking at Phil, ‘You ain’t gonna get that dude back in 48 hours. I don’t care what you say. He’s done,'” Jordan recalled. “He leaves that room, goes straight to the airport, boom! We don’t hear or see Dennis for 48 hours.”

Then-coach Phil Jackson approved a brief getaway, but Jordan came to collect Rodman personally when the Bulls needed their iconic rebounder back.

“There’s a knock on the door, and it’s Michael Jordan,” Rodman’s ex-wife Carmen Electra recounted in an episode of The Last Dance. “And I hid. I didn’t want him to see me like that. So, I’m just, like, hiding behind the couch with covers over me, [then Jordan says], ‘Come on! We got to get to practice.'”

The film will surely be a hit between Rodman’s boundary-breaking persona and Majors’ incredible acting talent.

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with. And yet that’s not even half of who he is,” Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate said about his studio’s upcoming film. “This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know. We could not be more thrilled to be working with Phil, Chris, Aditya, Ari, Will, and Jordan, and above all, Dennis, whose amazing career and life will make for an off-the-wall hilarious yet completely human and emotional movie. You think you know anything about ’The Worm’? Just you wait!”

Fans of the Hollywood heartthrob look forward to seeing him rock Rodman’s innovative signature style. The NBA All-Star ran so Lil Nas X and Harry Styles could fly. Can we get some crop tops and nipple rings for the Kang?

Will you be watching Jonathan Majors star as Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours In Vegas?