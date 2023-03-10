Bossip Video

For all the training and instruction that police officers allegedly receive every year, they still seem wholly incapable or unwilling to assess the situation before pumping rounds into people. No one should be surprised that people want to “abolish the police” and several of those people are currently enraged by a case coming out of Washington, D.C.

27-year-old An’Twan Gilmore was gunned down for sleeping while Black.

Back in 2021, police responded to a call about a man who was unconscious behind the wheel of his running vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed that Gilmore was carrying a firearm while attempting to wake him up. Within moments of his bewildered consciousness, 41-year-old Metropolitan Police Sgt. Enis Jevric fired 10 rounds into Gilmore’s car as he attempted to drive away. He would eventually crash into a tree and die days later from his gunshot wounds.

According to WUSA, Jervic has been charged with civil rights violations and second-degree attempted murder. U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves spoke publicly about the indictment:

“…when an officer willfully disregards the safety of a citizen he is sworn to protect, he violates the trust placed in him by virtue of his badge. Today’s indictment reinforces that we will hold officers who commit civil rights violations accountable.”

We will be keeping a close eye on this case as the legal proceedings go forward. If we catch a whiff of the bulls**t we will most certainly make sure you know about it.