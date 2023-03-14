Watch A Clip From 'Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship!'
MTV’s ‘Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship’ Exclusive: Travis And Rahne Get A Firsthand Look At How It’s So Cold In The D
Have you been watching MTV’s new docuseries Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship!?
We’re excited to be exclusively sharing a sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode of MTV’s Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship, premiering on March 14 at 9pm ET/PT.
Hosted by Travis Mills and Rahne Jones, Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship uncovers the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret. In the clip from Tuesday’s episode, we find Travis and Rahne getting the lowdown from Tee’s brother about how he may be seeking new management after previously having their mom manage him. There’s a major plot twist when Rahne and Travis recognize the woman Tee has been talking to about managing him.
Check out the clip below:
Dang… Talk about shady. How do you think it’s going to go when Travis and Rahne let mom dukes in on what’s been going on behind her back?
Here’s what else to expect from tonight’s episode of Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship:
CJ met the love of his life, Charles, almost a decade ago; their relationship has progressed smoothly except for the fact that CJ feels hidden by Charles. In this episode we’ll have a look at whether their relationship survive or not when Charles reveals why he’s hiding CJ.
The brand new episode of Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! airs Tuesday, March 14 at 9pm EST on MTV. Will you be watching?
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE
-
Fans Are Declaring 'Kanye Was Right' After Daughter North West Dressed Up As Ice Spice For TikTok Video
-
Caresha, Pleaseeee: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Yung Miami’s Guest Role On Freaknik Episode Of ‘BMF’
-
Fast & Fed Up! Pettiest Reactions To Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Racing To File For Divorce
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Chaka Khan Shows No Mercy Blasting Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey & Other Names On Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers' List
-
#MarriedToMedicine Casting Confirmed: Phaedra Parks Joins Season 10 Amid Dr. Contessa Metcalfe & Anila Sajja's Departures
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.