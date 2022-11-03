‘MTV Cribs’ Sneak Peek: Adrienne Bailon’s OCD Is Exposed In Living Room Pillow Puffing Preview

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton put that tan on to complement their beige house for “MTV Cribs!”

Happy Thursday guys! We’ve nearly made it to the weekend and we’ve got a sneak peek for your viewing pleasure from the upcoming episode of “MTV’s Cribs” featuring Adrienne Bailon & Israel Houghton, Michael Strahan, Charo, Don Benjamin & Laine, and Yung Bleu airing tonight Thursday, Nov 3 at 9:00PM ET/PT.

The pop culture phenomenon that revolutionized the celebrity home tour genre will knock on the doors of A-list celebrities for a peek into the everyday – and unexpected – lifestyles and rituals. Each 30-minute episode will take viewers beyond security gates to hang out for an up-close-and-personal look – from what’s inside their refrigerators to jaw-dropping closets and one-of-a-kind car collections – dropping even more legendary moments during the all-access tour.

In the clip from tonight’s episode, Adrienne and Israel walk us through their living room and Adrienne reveals she’s kind of a neat freak who likes to have everything in its place. There’s also a cute moment where she gushes over her gospel music playing hubby’s talents.

Check out the clip below:

MTV’s Cribs airs Thursdays at 9:00PM ET/PT on MTV