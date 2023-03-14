Bossip Video

Fans are divided over Ciara’s outfit at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, with certain supporters questioning her decision to wear something so revealing.

Following the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Ciara was one of many big names in Hollywood who made their way to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, taking to the red carpet to pose for photos at the event.

While the “Level Up” songstress is no stranger to rocking eclectic looks, this outfit, in particular, has some fans in a tizzy, showing off her toned figure in a completely transparent, mesh dress. Barely covered up in a pair of nude pasties and a black thong, Ciara turned around and showed off every angle as she confidently showed off her assets.

The 37-year-old attended the star-studded event in a sheer and shimmering netted halter gown by Dundas that left little to the imagination. She accessorized the look with diamond drop earrings courtesy of Cartier, black velvet elbow-length gloves and black strappy Santoni heels, according to Billboard.

While just how good Ciara looks is undeniable, some of her supporters weren’t exactly happy with just how revealing this outfit is. One of the criticisms coming her way is that she shouldn’t have all of her body exposed as a married woman, with other fans pointing out that she and her husband, Russell Wilson, are always boasting about their faith–which doesn’t exactly match up with such a revealing outfit.

“This screams I’m unhappy,” one commenter wrote under her Instagram post. “AND please give me attention.” Another commented: “Cici, I have always been a fan but you either gon serve God or be in the streets.. Please just pick one tho. Here’s a scripture for you – Revelation 3:16.”

More comments criticized her husband, with fans upset that the NFL player “let” his wife out of the house in such a revealing outfit.

“I love Ciara but hell no….Russell you let you wife walk out naked,” a fan typed. “Bro you got to step up….” “I like Russell and Ciara, but that’s why they say Russell weak,” another wrote. “At this stage in the relationship he should be able to tell her, this not it. No disrespect!”

So, apparently, there are a lot of folks out there thinking once you get married, you lose all bodily autonomy.

Check out more tweets about the situation down below: