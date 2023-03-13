Bossip Video

It’s no secret the Vanity Fair Oscars party is one of the biggest events for Academy Awards night and Sunday definitely didn’t disappoint.

Some of the brightest stars in Hollywood showed up to enjoy the big event hosted by Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones in celebration of the 95th Academy Awards. The festivities kicked off with a 5 pm dinner at a custom-designed, open-air space that connects the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with Beverly Hills City Hall for around 100 guests to view the big show. The festivities continued with a party following the Oscars. Following the show, the dining room was transformed into a nightclub with a central round DJ booth and bar, presented by Richard Mille.

Janelle Monae went from stunning at the Oscars to STUNTING at the Vanity Fair party. The carpet area featured a custom-built illuminated 10-foot high photo backdrop wall of large-scale Vanity Fair letters in silver, against a hand-painted blue backdrop. Some of our favorites hit the 125-foot-long Sapphire Blue carpet, which served as the primary photo and video moment for arriving guests.

One of our favorites last night had to be Savannah James — who has been killing every carpet she steps on with styling by Icon Billingsley, who helped her serve BAWDY in custom Sergio Hudson for the VF event.

Mrs. James wasn’t the only beauty with an incredible stylist putting in work…

Cuz Cardi called Kollin Carter and he came to slay.

Cardi B donned a cardinal red Robert Wun look complete with a scarf which she used to veil her visage in some of her shots.

Cardi didn’t come to the party alone — she was joined by her hubby Offset.

Offset hit the carpet in a look of his own. You likey?

It seems like the sapphire theme carried inside the event as well, if the blue lighting is any indication.

