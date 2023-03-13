Bossip Video

It’s no secret the Vanity Fair Oscars party is one of the biggest events for Academy Awards night and Sunday definitely didn’t disappoint.

Savannah James Janelle Monae Cardi B Megan Thee Stallion Lori Harvey 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Some of the brightest stars in Hollywood showed up to enjoy the big event hosted by Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones in celebration of the 95th Academy Awards. The festivities kicked off with a 5 pm dinner at a custom-designed, open-air space that connects the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with Beverly Hills City Hall for around 100 guests to view the big show. The festivities continued with a party following the Oscars. Following the show, the dining room was transformed into a nightclub with a central round DJ booth and bar, presented by Richard Mille.

Janelle Monae 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Related Stories

Janelle Monae went from stunning at the Oscars to STUNTING at the Vanity Fair party. The carpet area featured a custom-built illuminated 10-foot high photo backdrop wall of large-scale Vanity Fair letters in silver, against a hand-painted blue backdrop. Some of our favorites hit the 125-foot-long Sapphire Blue carpet, which served as the primary photo and video moment for arriving guests.

Savannah James 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

One of our favorites last night had to be Savannah James — who has been killing every carpet she steps on with styling by Icon Billingsley, who helped her serve BAWDY in custom Sergio Hudson for the VF event.

Mrs. James wasn’t the only beauty with an incredible stylist putting in work…

Cardi B 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Source: Cindy Ord / V23 / Getty Images For Vanity Fair / Getty

Cuz Cardi called Kollin Carter and he came to slay.

Cardi B 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Source: Cindy Ord / V23 / Getty Images For Vanity Fair / Getty

Cardi B donned a cardinal red Robert Wun look complete with a scarf which she used to veil her visage in some of her shots.

Cardi B Offset 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Source: Cindy Ord / V23 / Getty Images For Vanity Fair / Getty

Cardi didn’t come to the party alone — she was joined by her hubby Offset.

Cardi B Offset 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Source: Cindy Ord / V23 / Getty Images For Vanity Fair / Getty

Offset hit the carpet in a look of his own. You likey?

Offset 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

It seems like the sapphire theme carried inside the event as well, if the blue lighting is any indication.

Offset and Cardi B 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Source: Kevin Mazur / VF23/ Getty Images for Vanity Fair / Getty

Hit the flip for more great photos from the Vanity Fair event.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910
Categories: On the Party Scene
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.