Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence is ready to take his swirly romance with Chilli to the next level, but he’s clarifying that it will happen only when the time is right.

The star, who recently shared his hopes of having a family one day, clarified to E! News this week, that he was in no rush just yet to start a blended brood with the TLC singer.

“It’s such an interesting story,” the actor told E! News’ Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester during a candid chat.

“Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together…when we were growing up,” Lawrence said, referencing his older brother Joe Lawrence.

“I missed the first go around and now he’s starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be great if we could do it again, when I didn’t have the chance to raise a family together.'” “So that’s what I meant by that,” Matthew said of his recent comments. “I didn’t mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything.”

For the 43-year-old star, timing is everything.

And he has no doubt in his mind that Chilli, 52, would be an “incredible” mother if they do decide to expand their families. The “No Scrubs” hitmaker has a 25-year-old son named Tron, whom she shares with ex-Dallas Austin.

“She’s an amazing person,” Lawrence shared about his love. “She’s already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she’s raised him. She’d be an incredible mother again and I’d be incredibly lucky but that’s way in the future.”

Matthew Lawrence Previously Said He And Chilli Had A “Game Plan” To Start A Swirly Family

Earlier this month, Matthew Lawrence sent fans reeling with excitement when he revealed he and Chilli had a “game plan” to start a family together.

“I hope. … That’s what we’re trying to do,” the Brotherly Love star confessed to Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

“My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli,” he gushed, adding:

“I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She’s really, really special.”

Matthew and Chilli made their adorable romance official on New Year’s Eve with a cute Instagram video of themselves dancing to A-ha’s “Take on Me” in matching PJs. Reps for the actor say they began dating shortly after he finalized his divorce from Cheryle Burke.

Looks like Matthew Lawrence is smitten! What do you think of his adorable romance with Chilli? Tell us in the comments section!