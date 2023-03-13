Bossip Video

Swirl going strong

Chilli and boo thang Matthew Lawrence were all smiles at Lifetime’s celebration of Black excellence dinner party that brought out Tia Mowry, Tatyana Ali, Jackée Harry, Amber Ruffin, Raven Goodwin, Loni Love, and more.

The TLC singer, 51, and actor, 42, posed for photos while working the room with other notable guests including Tamala Jones, Rachel Lindsay, and Shaun Robinson at the Verizon +Play House in LA.

This latest spotting comes after the couple made the relationship Instagram official with a creative collaborative post of them dancing to A-ha’s “Take On Me” while wearing matching pajamas.

The couple got the immediate thumbs up from Matthew’s former Boy Meets World costar Danielle Fishel who commented “This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️” on the post.

According to TMZ (who broke the news of the couple’s relationship status), a rep for Chilli confirmed the pair are dating exclusively after being “just friends” until right before Thanksgiving.

The couple made things official in time for them to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas together in Atlanta where Matthew had a chance to meet Chilli’s fam.

Interestingly, TMZ reported back in August that Matthew and Chilli were spotted on the beach in Waikiki where beachgoers witnessed them spending time in the water together and having passionate conversations.

In addition to Fishel’s thumbs up, the pair also received the blessing of Chilli’s longtime rep Christal Jordan who had this to say to People:

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Jordan tells PEOPLE. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

For years, Chilli has been open about dating interracially but this might be the first “famous” white dude we recall her coupling up with.

Chilli previously had a long term relationship with Usher before breaking up in 2003 over “the ultimate no no” and shares 25-year-old son Tron with music producer Dallas Austin.

Matthew Lawrence and ex-wife Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce in September. Burke, 38, listed Jan. 7, 2022, as the official date of separation when she filed for divorce last February after nearly three years of marriage.