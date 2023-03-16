Bossip Video

A new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race is premiering tomorrow at 8/7c on MTV and BOSSIP’s giving you a first look at the drama surrounding the Rusical.

Last episode we saw the ladies embark on the “Two Queens, One Joke” standup comedy challenge, and now in a clip from Friday’s episode, we see the Queens coming back to the werk room after Marcia Marcia Marcia’s elimination.

The ladies are still buzzing over the iconic lipsynch between Anetra and the NY Queen, arguably one of the most iconic in Drag Race her-story, and they’re singing Anetra’s (acrobatic) praises.

“When you leaped over her, b***…,” starts Salina. “I lost it!” finishes Luxx.

The remaining Queens then recap where everyone stands in the competition.

Luxx Noir London and Loosey LaDuca both have two maxi challenge wins, while Salina EsTitties has none. Salina feels she was robbed of a double win alongside Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

“I just need to make it to the next week,” says Salina. “I don’t feel like I need to have wins under my belt in order to win, listen if I”m in the top, I can talk my way into winning the crown,” says the L.A. Queen.

Later, the ladies are greeted by Ru who tells them that it’s time for the Rusical which will put their performance skills to the test.

This Rusical is titled “Wigloose” and it’s centered around a small town where drag has been outlawed. The characters include Heaven Bacon, Mama Bacon, Preacher Teacher, and Carl, and the ladies are left to decide who plays which role.

This of course causes all SORTS of drama especially when Loosey has it out with Luxx because she wants the role of Heaven Bacon, the lead of the show.

Loosey is adamant that she has the same “energy” as Heaven and she wants the NJ Queen to play the role of Christian. But Luxx won’t budge because she wants the role for herself.

“The character of Heaven is someone who I can see putting a lot of myself into,” says Luxx.

Salina then interjects and offers to take the role of Christian so that Loosey and Luxx can duke it out for Heaven and of course, chaos commences.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks has Luxx’s back and says that the description of the character more accurately matches Luxx.

Not only that but she and Luxx think that Loosey actually wants the role of Heaven because it’s the lead and they urge her to be honest about it.

“Keeping it 100, it’s the lead role just want to do the lead,” says Luxx, something Loosey vehemently denies.

The Queen swears she’s “being real” and takes offense to the ladies implying otherwise.

Whew, chile. The drama!

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

WHO WILL PLAY THE ROLE OF HEAVEN? We’ll soon find out!

#DragRace is all-new tomorrow, FRIDAY, March 16 at 8/7c on MTV! 👠