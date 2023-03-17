The ladies of Xscape are clearly still on two different pages when it comes to their issues and they all spoke on their Xplosive drama, in separate interviews.

Tamika Scott, Kandi, and Tiny all sat down as a trio to discuss Bravo’s SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B…

while LaTocha Scott did the same, but in separate conversations without her group mates.

The singers discussed their looming drama including Tamika’s allegation that LaTocha and her husband Rocky stole $30,000 in royalties from her, and LaTocha hinting that Kandi may have played a part in her solo project’s shelving.

Earlier this week, LaTocha told her side of the story before the other ladies weighed in.

LaTocha is adamant that her younger sister is lying about the stolen money, but Tamika said she has “receipts” that she’s choosing not to share.

LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing $30K From Tamika Scott, Speaks On Her Kandi Solo Project Comments

On Monday, LaTocha Scott denied the money-stealing allegations in an interview with Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion.

She also expressed her disappointment with her sister for disrespecting their mother.

“There were so many other things that happened that you guys don’t get to see, you wait till the television cameras come on to act this way,” said Scott. “I get it, people wanna be seen, but you don’t go against your family like that,” said Scott. “My sister and I are totally different, I would never disrespect our mother.”

She also said that she texted her sister and told her that she thought her actions were “uncool.”

“You don’t pick your family apart like that and why are just founding out this [allegation] now?” said Scott. “We’ve been doing shows on top of shows, my husband’s been there every day trying to help when nobody else was there but then when the cameras come on it’s a totally different thing.” “There’s no way that you can put checks in somebody else’s name in somebody’s else’s account,” she added. “Make it make sense. One and one gotta equal two.”

Following that, Scott was a guest on The Big Tigger Morning Show on Audacy’s V-103 (Atlanta) and she addressed her comments hinting that Kandi played a part in her solo album being shelved. According to the singer, Kandi originally advised her not to do a project by herself, but shortly after, Kandi struck a deal and released her debut solo album Hey Kandi in 2000.

“I just said it was very odd,” said Scott to hosts Big Tigger and Shamea Morton. “At the time she and Jermaine had a great relationship because they were partners, they were getting it in, they were a couple, an item. Anybody would feel that way. “I felt like, what is happening here? I’ve talked about it and you were upset about it but now you’re doing it,” she added.

She also noted that there was an unaired scene from the show between her and Kandi where she was talking about supporting her fellow songstress despite allegations that she’s jealous of the reality star.

Scott also addressed her sister’s allegation that she and her husband Rocky stole $30,000 from her by depositing her royalty checks into their personal account.

“Sometimes when people are put in front of the camera and they say things, who cares about the truth when the lie is the most entertaining?” said Scott who was also upset that her sister alleged that her mother was aware of the situation. “It’s very hurtful to see my mother being dragged, I’m talking about literally being dragged,” said Scott while fighting back tears.

According to the Scott sister, the money-stealing allegations are flat-out false and she was blindsided by her younger sis.

“That is not true,” said Scott on The Big Tigger Morning Show. “I would never steal from sister and it’s questionable because all this time we have been doing shows, we have sold out tours, I’m your sister and I’m just now hearing [about] it on testimonial? I never heard anything like this, so what is this?! “I’m being attacked every day,” she added.

The songstress also denied being her mom’s favorite, something her sister also alleged on the show.

“You didn’t see the whole thing,” said Scott. “It was so many other things that were said, it was so much disrespect. When it comes to my family, I don’t put my family business in the street. My mother does not show favoritism, but does she get onto both of us? Yes.”

She also added that her sister Tamika has a history of talking back to their mom.

On Thursday, Tamika, Kandi, and Tiny responded to LaTocha and they had a LOT to say.