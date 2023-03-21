Bossip Video

Miami Beach officials have officially placed the city under curfew after a string of deadly spring break shootings.





So far, two deadly shootings have occurred between out-of-towners visiting for spring break and this week, city officials are finally putting a foot down to stop the insane violence happening in the city.

CBS News reports that Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber made the decision to order a state of emergency and implemented a curfew of 11:59 p.m. which took effect on Sunday. The curfew will be lifted again however in time for next weekend when the Ultra Music Festival will draw thousands of people to South Beach.

The Mayor said that shootings and “excessively large and unruly crowds” led to the decision.

“For two consecutive nights, Ocean Drive has been the scene of deadly shootings. As is the case with most serious crime in our city, both shootings were between visitors to Miami Beach and did not involve residents,” Gelber said per an official press release. “We don’t ask for spring break in our city,” he said on Sunday. “We don’t want spring break in our city.”

Under the curfew, people must leave businesses before midnight, although hotels can operate later only in service to their guests, reads the release. Restaurants can also stay open only for delivery and the curfew won’t apply to residents, people going to and from work, emergency services, and hotel guests.

With or without the spring break crowd, Miami Beach will be busy and crawling with visitors and the city has to act fast to protect its citizens and visitors. Hopefully, the curfew works before tourists decide it’s unsafe and vacation elsewhere.