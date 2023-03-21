Bossip Video

Looks like Donald Trump’s corny lil’ catchphrase has come back to bite him in is orange a**.

53% of white women’s former POTUS made big waves in the news cycle when he took to social media to “announce” that he would soon be arrested at the behest of the Manhattan District Attorney. The D.A. has been building a case against #45 for quite some time after an investigation into the $130,000 hush money payment made to Trump’s former mistress Stormy Daniels. In America, people get paid off to STFU all the time. Normally, that sort of thing happens “above board” as a lawsuit settlement. However, in this case, it is alleged that the money paid to Daniels came directly from campaign donations, a BIG no-no.

It should surprise approximately zero people that Donald Trump would be accused of being a crook but his MAGA children to do anything to defend their zaddy. According to NBC New York, the NYPD is preparing for the potential wrath of those MAGA children if their führer is put in handcuffs and booked like a common criminal. Barricades have been erected both in front of Trump Tower and in front of the Manhattan Criminal Court in case January 6-esque protests breakout.

Far as we’re concerned, all of this is just part of the show. Trump’s own lawyers have said publicly that they have not been contacted by prosecutors despite their client’s claim of imminent arrest. Ironically, Trump knows that this type of news is great for his campaign coffers which will be brimming with bucks after his bootlicking band of diehards donates dollars to their daddy.

Chris Rock Slams Trump’s Prosecution, Compares Him To Tupac

Meanwhile, back in Washington, D.C., Chris Rock took the stage at the Mark Twain Prize honoring Adam Sandler to quip about how “stupid” it is to arrest d**khead Donald. According to a NYPost article, Rock told the following joke to a crowd of politicians and political mucky-mucks.

”Are you guys really going to arrest Trump?” Rock asked the crowd, according to the Daily Mail, which noted that several officials from the Biden administration were in the Kennedy Center crowd. “Do you know this is only going to make him more popular. It’s like arresting Tupac” Shakur, he quipped of the late rapper.

Rock is probably better off getting some therapy and evicting Will Smith from the duplex in his head than to be telling jokes this bad.