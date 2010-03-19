Gabrielle Union: “I’m 37, I Don’t Think Of Wanting Kids At All… I Have A Better Chance Of Adopting Street Animals”

The interesting little predator that is Gabrielle Union recently stated her feelings and thoughts on having kids. Just because she’s 37 doesn’t mean that the clock isn’t still ticking and we’re pretty sure D. Wade would like to fill her up with a gut full of human.

HM: What’s your favorite way to beat stress?

Gabrielle: A great glass of wine. There’s a liquor store in Studio City that has wine tastings and they teach you about it. Vendome Liquors, every Friday night, and it’s awesome. I have my driver meet me after so we don’t have any of those issues. Everyone says the Valley is devoid of culture, but it’s not. It’s inexpensive. I’m from Omaha, which is not wine country by any stretch so I don’t know a lot about wine. I just learned how to pronounce sommelier so I’m learning. I’m humble enough to say I don’t know a lot about it and what better way to learn it than from people who sell it?

HM: What did you learn about relationships from your marriage?

Gabrielle: That you can’t sweat the small stuff. I spent so much of my marriage upset. Things like the toilet seat being up or down shouldn’t define your day. You put so much on every little thing. You look at your parents like they were infallible and perfect and you realize now that they made a lot of mistakes and they’re just people. I’m giving the men in my life the same consideration. They’re just human.

HM: Would you want to see into your future?

Gabrielle: Hell, yes! I have bills. I want to know if I’m going to be able to pay them. In Janet’s flash forward she sees herself having this baby and she never even thought about children. I don’t think about children. I’m 37 and I don’t think about wanting kids at all or look at babies and go ‘Ooh!’ I have more of a chance of adopting animals on the street.