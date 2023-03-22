Bossip Video

Doja Cat is recovering from some serious surgeries, but she’s still got time to throw shots at some of her haters.

The “Need To Know” singer took to social media this week to open up about something personal to her fans, revealing she is currently recovering from getting both liposuction and a breast reduction. Doja Cat is a known jokester, starting off her tweets by telling her followers about the procedures in a more light-hearted way–but got more serious once some fans got upset about her going under the needle.

“Got my titties done and my clit bedazzled,” the singer wrote in her first tweet.

She continued by answering some questions from followers, revealing how she’s doing since the procedure and clarifying where on her body she got the liposuction.

“4 days into recovery rn,” she said to a fan who asked how she’s feeling. “Feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast.”

Doja even revealed the size cup she got during her breast reduction, telling one follower “32C” before correcting another fan who suggested she was getting bigger breasts by saying, “nope. smaller.”

In response to a fan who asked what lipo is, wondering why people are upset, another fan suggested it was getting fat transferred from one area to another, which Doja corrected them on.

“No it is not, dear. That is called fat transfer. I did not get fat transfer,” she said.

Another fan who didn’t know what lipo was asked why others were upset, to which Doja Cat responded: “Because people need things to be upset about. because people are miserable and people need a job.”

According to Doja, her total healing time will be about three months, so it might be a while before we see her performing. But, she did reveal that her fourth studio album will be called Hellmouth (also on Twitter) so she’s not stepping away from the spotlight for too long.