John Legend and Chrissy Teigen aren’t new to parenting life, so it’s no surprise that they have their tried and true hacks to sneak in some sexy time.

The “All Of Me” singer and the Cravings cookbook author share children Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti, 2 months, so they have to get creative when it comes to finding personal time away from the kids. While this is definitely a problem a lot of parents face, according to Legend, the solution is as simple as keeping the bedroom door locked.

“Lock the door if you have kids,” John joked of his advice for parents during a recent episode of Call Her Daddy. “Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room, so, if we ever wanna have a good time, we gotta lock the door.”

But, of course, it’s not as easy as that. As the 44-year-old explained, there’s a lot more that goes into keeping the spark alive than just the physical aspect.

“You have to find time, you have to still do those romantic gestures and make an effort,” Legend explained. “I think that’s all important. You can’t take things for granted, especially if you’ve been together for a long time. If you allow yourself to just get in a rut, you gotta go on a date, do some things, do some fun things, make some romantic gestures.”