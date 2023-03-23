John Legend and Chrissy Teigen aren’t new to parenting life, so it’s no surprise that they have their tried and true hacks to sneak in some sexy time.
The “All Of Me” singer and the Cravings cookbook author share children Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti, 2 months, so they have to get creative when it comes to finding personal time away from the kids. While this is definitely a problem a lot of parents face, according to Legend, the solution is as simple as keeping the bedroom door locked.
“Lock the door if you have kids,” John joked of his advice for parents during a recent episode of Call Her Daddy. “Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room, so, if we ever wanna have a good time, we gotta lock the door.”
But, of course, it’s not as easy as that. As the 44-year-old explained, there’s a lot more that goes into keeping the spark alive than just the physical aspect.
“You have to find time, you have to still do those romantic gestures and make an effort,” Legend explained. “I think that’s all important. You can’t take things for granted, especially if you’ve been together for a long time. If you allow yourself to just get in a rut, you gotta go on a date, do some things, do some fun things, make some romantic gestures.”
On the theme of keeping that spark alive, John was also asked about the “hottest thing” about his wife of nine years. unsurprisingly, he went straight to her sense of humor.
“Honestly, it’s probably obvious but she makes me laugh all the time,” John said. “And I think that it just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh because it just makes every experience—even when you go through the worst things, when they have a sense of humor, it just makes life better.”
As for what Chrissy finds most attractive about him, the singer would say it’s his insistence on taking care of her.
“I take good care of her,” he shared. “I like to cook for her, even though she’s obviously the one with food credentials that I don’t have…I like to pamper her and make romantic gestures, she probably likes that.”
-
Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Naomi Osaka And Kamala Harris, Says Blasians Are The Future [VIDEO]
-
Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE
-
Gold-Gilded Beyoncé Slips Into See-Through Dress For Oscars Party & Garners Ciara Comparisons: 'Where Were The Think Pieces?'
-
R&BEEF: Messiest Reactions To Tamar Braxton Calling Kandi ‘The Most Non Singing Azz Person In The Entire Music Industry’
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Caresha, Pleaseeee: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Yung Miami’s Guest Role On Freaknik Episode Of ‘BMF’
-
Bang Bruv Damson Idris Smashes Chlöe’s Cakes To Smithereens In Streaming ‘Swarm’ Series, Sparks Horny Hysteria Across Ni’Jah’s Internet
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.