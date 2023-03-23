Bossip Video

Because of the regularity of school shootings in America, we won’t judge you if you don’t remember the tragic day that 4 students were killed and several more injured at the hand of a 15-year-old named Ethan Crumbley. Crumbley spilled the blood of his classmates at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan in 2021 and the fallout from that day has consequences that we have not yet seen in the modern era of American mass shootings.

According to ABCNews, Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, will both face trial to answer for the deaths of those children as responsible parties to their son’s heinous act. The ruling came down from a three-judge panel with the Michigan Court of Appeals who all concluded that the Crumbleys egregious lack of attention to their son’s behavior makes them culpable for four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

In a written opinion, Judge Christopher Murray said Jennifer and James Crumbley’s “actions and inactions were inexorably intertwined with” their son’s actions. The parents “were actively involved” in their son’s “mental state remaining untreated,” Murray said. The parents also “provided him with the weapon he used to kill the victims” and “refused to remove him from the situation that led directly to the shootings,” Murray wrote.

Essentially, Jennifer and James were well aware of the serious red flags that Ethan displayed. For example, days prior to the shooting, he was caught researching ammo in class. The school reached out his parents but got no response. Later, it was discovered that Jennifer texted her son to say, “lol, I’m not mad at you, you have to learn not to get caught,” according to prosecutors.

