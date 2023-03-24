Bossip Video

The journey Blac Chyna is on right now is a lot bigger than just her physical appearance.

The former reality star visited the Forbes offices this week, posting a video to Instagram showing off her new look after removing her fillers and breast implants. The 34-year-old looked great in a chic black-and-rhinestone Versace outfit, letting the world know her transformation is more than skin deep.

“My name is Angela,” she wrote in her caption, letting fans know her “Blac Chyna” moniker may be a thing of the past. In the background of the video, she played the Jay-Z hit “The Story Of OJ” as she walked around the Forbes offices.

The model’s birth name is Angela Renée White, though she adopted the name Blac Chyna when she started her career as a stripper before moving on to become a music video star. Now, it looks like she’s embracing the name she was given at birth, all while she dissolves her facial fillers and comes into her own in this new phase in life.

Just last week, White shared that she had undergone an epic physical transformation as she had her butt fillers and breast implants removed. In the process, she urged her followers to refrain from surgical procedures such as facial fillers as she underwent another procedure to dissolve her own on Monday, according to Daily Mail.

“Round 2 of dissolving my face fillers … to be continued,” she captioned her post.

She went on to talk more about the process by narrating the video.

“I’m on my way now to get more of the fillers dissolved,” she said in the clip. “All in all, it looks really good so far.” She continued: “As you can see right here, there’s still filler right here in my lip so it’s kind of pushing it over to the side, so we’re going to dissolve that, dissolve more in’ the high cheek area.”

Chyna even questioned why she “did all the fillers” in the first place, saying that she has “naturally-high cheekbones” because of her “genetics.”

But, in the end, she attributed her past actions to following the wrong crowd.

“I did them because, I mean everybody was doing it,” she admitted. “So, let this be a lesson, don’t even do it y’all, it’s not even worth it.”

We can’t wait to see Ms. Angela White’s full transformation!