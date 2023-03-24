Bossip Video

Red Bull, the brand that brought Rick Ross together with an all-Black symphony, has announced a new YouTube channel.

This month, Red Bull officially debuted Red Bull 1520, a channel dedicated to top Hip-Hop programming from the world of Red Bull, featuring beats, bars, and live performances from rap’s next movement. Ensuring fans never miss a beat, Red Bull 1520 showcases exclusive content from Red Bull’s various music events across the U.S. as well as original series featuring content you won’t find anywhere else.

A press release reports that Red Bull 1520 is informed by the artists and movements born from the last 50 years of hip-hop but focused on the future of the genre and pays homage to the culture through talent-driven and engaging programming, starting with the debut of two new monthly hip-hop music series: Red Bull Spiral and Red Bull Rap IQ.

Red Bull Spiral Brings Artists Together For A Cypher

Based on the popular Japanese format, Red Bull Rasen, Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s LA recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

Filmed in one continuous take, Red Bull Spiral challenges even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

You can watch LA crew Coast Contra kick off the series with their debut episode here, and look out for upcoming drops featuring KenThe Man, Kalan.FrFr, Baby Tate, LaRussell, Buddy, Nana, and more.

“We definitely had to take our time and approach this like a show,” said Coast Contra’s Ras Austin via a press release. “It’s a challenge but we wanted to make it as fun of an experience for the viewers as we could. When Taj gets in a certain pocket and everybody starts a rotation in sync with his flow. Super dope moment!”

Red Bull Rap IQ Is A Unique Game Show Featuring Artists & Tastemakers

Also launching on Red Bull 1520 is Red Bull Rap IQ, a game show that invites artists and tastemakers to compete to see who’s the ultimate rap genius through multiple rounds of challenges and trivia. Hosted by comedian, artist, and creator Patrick Cloud, Red Bull Rap IQ puts guests to the test on everything from artist collaborations and song lyrics to hip-hop long arithmetic.

Tune in here to watch the debut episode featuring Westside Boogie, GRIP, Brittany Sky, and Dee Moe. Stay tuned for new episodes of Red Bull Rap IQ featuring D Smoke, Buddy, P-Lo, and other special guests.

“This isn’t your regular game show,” said host Patrick Cloud via a press release. “I aim to get the rappers to show their audience a side of them they barely get to see. And if they show off their hip-hop smarts along the way then even better!”

New episodes of Red Bull Spiral and Red Bull Rap IQ launch monthly.

New episodes of Red Bull Spiral and Red Bull Rap IQ launch monthly.