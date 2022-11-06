Bossip Video

Atlanta Symphony Hall was teeming with Black excellence on Friday thanks to an unprecedented collaboration of Hip-Hop and classical music.

Red Bull Symphonic, the groundbreaking spectacle that brings together today’s most exciting and influential artists with a full-scale symphonic orchestra, made its stateside debut in the cultural mecca of Atlanta, Georgia with rap icon Rick Ross performing with the all-Black symphony, Orchestra Noir.

The sold-out, standing-room-only event delivered a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of music and community and BOSSIP bore witness as elegantly-dressed attendees enjoyed the night’s buzzworthy performances.

Kicking off the evening was Orchestra Noir led by Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers.

A sharply outfitted Rodgers led the Orchestra in a traditional symphony overture written especially for the evening and attendees stood to their feet upon hearing the angelic sounds from the all-Black all-excellent orchestra comprised of violins, oboes, cellos, trumpets, trombones, flutes, and clarinets.

Next, award-winning Parisian violinist Mapy took to the stage to perform a medley of hits, including Rihanna’s “Rude Boy,” Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love, Sister Nancy’s “Bam Bam,” and Usher’s “You Make Me Wanna.”

The Violin Queen also shared a story of perseverance after growing up impoverished and encouraged the audience to follow their dreams.

Next up, the acclaimed ensemble Sainted Trap Choir blessed the crowd with a soulful set of Hip-Hop covers that paid homage to the spirit of the evening.

The energetic group wowed the crowd with not only their harmonization and melodies but with their breakout dance moments to songs including Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag” and Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow.”

Finally, the biggest boss himself Rick Ross then brought the house down with an hour-long set of 26 of his greatest hits, including “Aston Martin Music,” “Devil is a Lie,” “I’m a Boss”, and “Hustlin.”

At one point the multi-platinum superstar commanded a moment of silence for Migos rapper Takeoff who tragically passed away on November, 1. He then dedicated his track “Stay Schemin” to the fallen 28-year-old.

With DJ Sam Sneak on the tables, Ross had the crowd on their feet all night, concluding with an epic version of “God Did” that included an appearance by both Mapy and Sainted Trap Choir.

The all-Black, all-opulent evening was definitely one for the books.

To relive all the Red Bull Symphonic action, check out @RedBullMusic @RedBullUSA+ and the hashtag, #REDBULLSYMPHONIC.