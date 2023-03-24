Bossip Video

Beyoncé’s Adidas partnership might be over, but the superstar songstress already has a new collection dropping just in time for her world tour.

The Renaissance singer is covering Vogue France’s April issue as the co-creator of a unique Balmain haute couture collection with Olivier Rousteing.

Vogue France reports that Bey’s collection includes 16 couture outfits dedicated to Renaissance’s 16 titles making it, Renaissance Couture, the first album to wear!

Bey also shared the news on Instagram and gave her over 300M followers a first look at the line that’s bringing her latest album to life.

“Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture,” Bey captioned a post. “Designing alongside you was freeing—thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself. To the @voguefrance team, thank you for trusting in our vision and sharing it with the world.”

The post also includes a video showcasing Renaissance Couture including some looks she’s worn in recent weeks.

Bey wore a black and white Balmain haute couture collection look for the BAFTAs …

and a gold-domed hat ensemble to celebrate her Grammy wins.

Inside the Vogue France cover story Rousteing who serves as Balmain’s creative director, breaks down the 16 looks from the collection and notes that the looks were also inspired by the LGBTQ+ ballroom scene.

“Beyoncé advocates for freedom above all else, for freedom in today’s world,” explains Olivier Rousteing who, hand-in-hand with Beyoncé herself, designed 16 outfits dedicated to the 16 tracks that make up the album, “Renaissance.” “This is a powerful voice that resonates. She speaks of diversity, of every kind of diversity, and pays tribute to the queer community, honoring house music, ballroom and voguing balls.”

He also highlights a look inspired by the track “Alien Superstar.”

“Alien Superstar” reminds me of crystals and silver for a glamorous cyborg,” says Olivier Rousteing of the look (pictured here) associated with the song of the same name, which has already gained cult status.

Bey also chimes in and gives roses to her fashionable friend dubbing him a “dream partner.”

“Olivier is a dream partner and a designer who is constantly innovating and evolving,” says Bey. “All that he has done as a black designer to open doors has been a source of inspiration. Ever since our very first meeting, and thanks to the designs that he has made for my shows and appearances over the years, I knew that one day I would work on a collection with him. I am extremely proud of what we have created, and of the synergies that formed between our teams.”

The April 2023 issue of Vogue France, on newsstands March 29 and online.

What do YOU think about Beyoncé’s Balmain Haute Couture collection?

Balmain Creative Director: Olivier Rousteing.

Stylist: Marni Senofonte.

Hairstyle: Neal Farinah, with Jawara Wauchope.

Makeover: Roakel Lizama, with Holly Silius.

Manicure: Yoko Sakakura.

Cast: Anita Bitton. Thanks to the Balmain and Parkwood teams