Swarm debuted on Amazon Prime on March 17 and took the internet by storm! Many viewers couldn’t get over the similarities between the movie and Beyoncé.

Starring as the main character in the film is the talented Dominique Fishback. She plays the role of Andrea “Dre” Greene, who is insanely obsessed with a musician to the point that she’s willing to murder to express her love.

After viewing the film, many people speculated that the series is based on Beyonce and her seemingly obsessive fanbase, the Beehive. Not to mention that at the beginning of each episode this message pops up on the screen, “This is not a work of fiction. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events, is intentional.”

It definitely makes you wonder if the series is based on Queen Bey, but according to Dominique Fishback, that isn’t necessarily true. Fishback made a guest appearance on the Tamron Hall Show and filled viewers in on the truth.

Hall asked the actress;

“Dre, your character, is obsessed with a pop star. You have read all the articles, people say it’s Beyonce based. That the swarm is the Beyhive and that Ni’Jah is the Beyonce character. Is this about Beyonce and the Beyhive?”

Fishback replied with the following statement;

“No, it really isn’t. I think in order for us to relate to it more, you have to see somebody [else]. We know, as a society, how much we love Beyonce, In this show, it’s like an alternate universe, if Beyonce didn’t exist and it was this woman named Ni’Jah.”

How Much Art Imitates Real Life In Swarm

Here are a few Beyoncé references in Donald Glover’s Swarm: (Slight spoilers ahead.)

– In Episode Three, Dre bites Ni’jah after sneaking into an after-party. This parallels the news story that Beyonce was once allegedly bitten by Sanaa Lathan at an event back in 2018.

– There’s a clip of an elevator fight between Ni’jah’s sister and her husband. We all remember the infamous elevator fight that happened between Solange and Jay-Z in 2014.

– In Episode Five, Ni’jah and her husband embark on the “Running Scared Tour” together like Jay and Bey’s “On the Run Tour” in 2014 and 2018.

-Ni’jah drops a surprise visual album that centers around her husband cheating on her, which is a callback to Bey’s 2016 album Lemonade in the premiere episode.

The series features an amazing cast that includes Leon Robinson, Cree Summer, Snowfall actor Damson Idris, pop star Billie Eillish, and Michael Jackson‘s daughter, Paris Jackson.

Donald Glover served as the writer of the series. Swarm begins at a point in the friends’ lives when it’s obvious their closeness isn’t healthy for them anymore. Even their shared love of Ni’Jah‘s music and a Twitter fan page for their favorite musician couldn’t keep them together.

Fishback wowed audiences with her stellar acting. When asked what she wanted that brand to be, the actress said, “I want to be the heroine with a thousand faces because I don’t want to get put in a box. I want to be able to do any genre, in any way, and so that’s what I’m aiming for.”

Have you tuned into Swarm on Amazon Prime yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!