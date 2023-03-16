Bossip Video

Swarm is coming

The black carpet was buzzing at the star-studded Swarm premiere in LA that brought out Donald Glover, Damson Idris, Chlöe Bailey, Dominique Fishback, Billie Eilish, Kiersey Clemons, and many more.

Other notable attendees included Leon, Cree Summer, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Dominique Thorne, The Woman King star Thuso Mbedu, Harlem star Jerrie Johnson, Insecure star Kendrick Sampson, and more.

Check out more of the selects from the premiere below:

In Janine Nabers and Donald Glover‘s Swarm, Dominique Fishback plays a young woman named Dre who’s obsession with fictional Beyoncé-esque Pop star Ni’Jah leads her into dark, unexpected places following the death of her sister Marissa (Chlöe Bailey).

“We know that the show is propulsive,” admitted co-creator and showrunner Janine Nabers in an interview with THR at SXSW. “We know that it’s going to evoke a lot of conversation. We know that people are going to have a lot of responses and may be angry or really inspired. So I just want you guys to know that if you have any feelings after watching this, and if you really want to tweet about it, then tweet at Donald.”

Check out the creepy trailer below:

Fishback was originally approached to play Dre’s sister Marissa (Chlöe Bailey) but fought for the lead role.

“I heard from my team that Donald was creating a show and wanted me to be part of it,” said Fishback in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I was like, ‘Oh, shoot! Donald Glover (co-executive producer and co-creator) knows me. That’s pretty cool.’”

“I don’t want to be able to catch up to myself as an actor,” she continued. “[Dre] didn’t give a lot of direction about who she was, why she felt the way she did. I really had to go on instinct.”

Bailey, who’s very good in the series, opened up about her first love scene that was made easy by on-screen boyfriend Damson Idris.

“As open and as liberal as I am with my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners and I’m not like that, THAT sexual and open,’ she said in an interview with Deadline Hollywood. “Damson made it really comfortable and there were limited people on set, it was a closed set. We were laughing in between and we literally had a bouncy ball in between us and we were making a joke out of it.”

Swarm premieres exclusively on Prime Video March 17.