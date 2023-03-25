Congratulations are in order for Jay-Z because he is now a $2.5 billion businessman!
According to a new Forbes report, Jay-Z’s net worth has soared to $2.5 billion. Sheesh! The report has few details, but his fortune extends far beyond the music industry.
At just 53 years old, Jay-Z has brought in millions from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse cognac. “The Brooklyn-born rapper was crowned hip-hop’s first billionaire by Forbes in 2019, thanks to a sprawling and diversified empire,” says the report.
Assets from his Roc Nation entertainment, sports empire, and a fine-art collection, including works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, also contributed to his fortune.
According to a press release, “Jay not only performed ‘God Did’ at the Grammy Awards with DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy, he resolved a months-long legal battle with Barcardi over his D’ussé Cognac brand that saw the beverage giant acquiring a majority stake reportedly worth about $750 million — which was a key factor in boosting his net worth — while Jay retains a ‘significant ownership stake.'”
Let’s break down the numbers, shall we?! Back in 2019, when Forbes first proclaimed Jay a billionaire, his assets were outlined as such;
Armand de Brignac champagne: $310 million
Cash & investments, including a stake in Uber worth an estimated $70 million: $220 million
D’Ussé cognac: $100 million
Tidal streaming service: $100 million
Roc Nation: $75 million
Music catalog: $75 million
Art collection: $70 million
Real estate: $50 million
Last fall, that total climbed to $1.5 billion. rumors have it that Hov could be in the market to purchase a stake in an NFL team. Only time will time, but one thing is sure: he has enough money to do so!
-
Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Naomi Osaka And Kamala Harris, Says Blasians Are The Future [VIDEO]
-
Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE
-
R&BEEF: Messiest Reactions To Tamar Braxton Calling Kandi ‘The Most Non Singing Azz Person In The Entire Music Industry’
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Gold-Gilded Beyoncé Slips Into See-Through Dress For Oscars Party & Garners Ciara Comparisons: 'Where Were The Think Pieces?'
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Bang Bruv Damson Idris Smashes Chlöe’s Cakes To Smithereens In Streaming ‘Swarm’ Series, Sparks Horny Hysteria Across Ni’Jah’s Internet
-
Mimi Faust On Ty Young And Drew Sidora's Alleged 'Munch' Madness, 'What's Done in The Dark Will Come to The Light'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.