Congratulations are in order for Jay-Z because he is now a $2.5 billion businessman!

According to a new Forbes report, Jay-Z’s net worth has soared to $2.5 billion. Sheesh! The report has few details, but his fortune extends far beyond the music industry.

At just 53 years old, Jay-Z has brought in millions from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse cognac. “The Brooklyn-born rapper was crowned hip-hop’s first billionaire by Forbes in 2019, thanks to a sprawling and diversified empire,” says the report.

Assets from his Roc Nation entertainment, sports empire, and a fine-art collection, including works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, also contributed to his fortune.

According to a press release, “Jay not only performed ‘God Did’ at the Grammy Awards with DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy, he resolved a months-long legal battle with Barcardi over his D’ussé Cognac brand that saw the beverage giant acquiring a majority stake reportedly worth about $750 million — which was a key factor in boosting his net worth — while Jay retains a ‘significant ownership stake.'”

Let’s break down the numbers, shall we?! Back in 2019, when Forbes first proclaimed Jay a billionaire, his assets were outlined as such;

Armand de Brignac champagne: $310 million

Cash & investments, including a stake in Uber worth an estimated $70 million: $220 million

D’Ussé cognac: $100 million

Tidal streaming service: $100 million

Roc Nation: $75 million

Music catalog: $75 million

Art collection: $70 million

Real estate: $50 million

Last fall, that total climbed to $1.5 billion. rumors have it that Hov could be in the market to purchase a stake in an NFL team. Only time will time, but one thing is sure: he has enough money to do so!