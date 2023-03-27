Bossip Video

North West is following in her parents’ footsteps, reportedly set to launch her own skincare and toy lines at just 9 years old.

Despite the fact that North West never has to work a day in her life, Kim Kardashian is prepping her eldest daughter for a successful future, filing four new trademarks in her daughter’s name on March 10, 2023.

According to reports from The Sun, the first trademark the mother of four filed is for “non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers.” The 9-year-old’s beauty line also plans to expand into: “Skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble bath, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care preparations,” and more.

But the billionaire’s plans for her mini-me don’t end there! The reality star also plans for North to build her own toy business empire, filing for a second trademark that details “toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys,” and more.

Her toy company may also include: “Children’s educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills, musical toys, toy food, toy cookware, baby gyms, playground balls, and sports balls,” reports The Sun.

The third trademark filed promises advertising services and her fourth includes “entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture.” Kim filed similar trademarks for her daughter back in 2019, but at the time, she included an additional trademark for clothing.

While a skincare line for a child seems over-the-top, it’s definitely an area of interest for North. On her joint Tiktok page with her mom, she’s posted several videos of her skincare routine, in which she uses Kardashian’s Skkn by Kim products.

Now, it looks like North will be helping run her own skincare line, likely aimed at kids her age who want to establish their own morning routine.