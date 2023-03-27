North West is following in her parents’ footsteps, reportedly set to launch her own skincare and toy lines at just 9 years old.
Despite the fact that North West never has to work a day in her life, Kim Kardashian is prepping her eldest daughter for a successful future, filing four new trademarks in her daughter’s name on March 10, 2023.
According to reports from The Sun, the first trademark the mother of four filed is for “non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers.” The 9-year-old’s beauty line also plans to expand into: “Skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble bath, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care preparations,” and more.
But the billionaire’s plans for her mini-me don’t end there! The reality star also plans for North to build her own toy business empire, filing for a second trademark that details “toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys,” and more.
Her toy company may also include: “Children’s educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills, musical toys, toy food, toy cookware, baby gyms, playground balls, and sports balls,” reports The Sun.
The third trademark filed promises advertising services and her fourth includes “entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture.” Kim filed similar trademarks for her daughter back in 2019, but at the time, she included an additional trademark for clothing.
Now, it looks like North will be helping run her own skincare line, likely aimed at kids her age who want to establish their own morning routine.
-
Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Naomi Osaka And Kamala Harris, Says Blasians Are The Future [VIDEO]
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
R&BEEF: Messiest Reactions To Tamar Braxton Calling Kandi ‘The Most Non Singing Azz Person In The Entire Music Industry’
-
Gold-Gilded Beyoncé Slips Into See-Through Dress For Oscars Party & Garners Ciara Comparisons: 'Where Were The Think Pieces?'
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Bang Bruv Damson Idris Smashes Chlöe’s Cakes To Smithereens In Streaming ‘Swarm’ Series, Sparks Horny Hysteria Across Ni’Jah’s Internet
-
Mimi Faust On Ty Young And Drew Sidora's Alleged 'Munch' Madness, 'What's Done in The Dark Will Come to The Light'
-
Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.