While Nick Cannon calls himself a “provider,” that doesn’t mean he’s giving the mothers of his children a set amount of money every month.

The Wild ‘n Out creator and musician Big Boss Vette were on Audacy’s Hot 104.1 in St. Louis to talk about the Future Superstar tour and show. During the interview, Cannon was asked about potentially having more children and his relationships with the mothers of his kids, which is when he opened up about being a self-proclaimed provider for his different families.

“It ain’t even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don’t give myself that,” he explained during the interview. “What they need, they get it. There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive…. That’s why they call me the provider.”

Cannon went on to talk about just how much respect he has for his kids’ moms, calling their decision to carry and birth his children “the best gift any man could ask for.”

“I have so much respect and admiration for the individual. Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice, and sacrificed her body to bring a child into (this world), that’s the best gift any man could ask for,” he said. “Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I’m gonna always show love and respect. I’ll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children.”

And, of course, the father of 12 was asked if he plans on having any more children or if he’s finally finished expanding his family. But…he didn’t exactly have an answer.

“Is that a challenge?… I really don’t know,” Cannon admitted. “I (tried) to say I wasn’t having (anymore) kids after two, after six, after eight… I don’t know, to be honest…”

Nick Cannon shares Golden Saigon, 5, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 5 months, with Brittany Bell. He is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Legendary Love, 7 months, with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 5 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.