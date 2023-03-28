Bossip Video

Rasheem Carter told his mother that a group of white men, and co-workers were after him and meant him harm. Days later, he was found decapitated in the Mississippi woods. Somebody has some ‘splaining to do.

BOSSIP has been reporting on this case for quite some time now, and to this point, we hadn’t heard anything from the man who the public, in particular on TikTok, has alleged is responsible for Rasheem’s grisly demise.

According to NewsNation, Luke Clements, Rasheem’s boss, has been receiving death threats online from people who believe he’s a killer.

“We started getting death threats … They started making accusations for my wife and my kids, and then it was relentless,” Clements told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield about death threats he’s getting from strangers online.

Clements said he also wants to find out what happened to Carter.

“I want to help any way we can. We have made every effort to address any of these accusations that have been made. It’s just unfortunate. It’s been a rough time,” Clements said.

There is no reported evidence at this time that Clements participated in any part in the pretty obvious foul play, but investigations will continue.

Listen, death threats and threats of sexual assault are out of pocket, wrong, and unequivocally a crime. Separate from that is the fact that police fanned the flames of public fury by declaring that a decapitated Black man who reported fear for his life suffered “no foul play”

Anybody with eyes and ears can understand how shady that looks. Authorities in Mississippi better get on their jobs and figure this thing out…