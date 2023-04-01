Bossip Video

It’s been nearly six months since the untimely death of Davido’s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

The Afrobeats superstar son drowned in a pool at the singer’s house in Banana Island, Lagos State. After the incident, Davido took a pause on his music career and the public to process everything and be with family.

He is now opening up about the tragedy and says he is healing and “ready to stand up again.” Davido’s 17-track album called Timeless is his fourth studio project since he ventured into music 11 years ago. During his interview with CNN, he explained the meaning behind the title of the album as a manifestation of his goal for the album to remain a classic for decades.

“I know in years to come, if you interview me, we are still going to be talking about this album,” he said.

Artists such as British Nigerian rapper Skepta, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo and Jamaican performer Dexta Daps are all featured on Timeless.

It’s no secret that Davido is extremely talented and produces hit after hit. He expressed that with Timeless anyone who listens has a song that suits their tastes.

“Every time I play the album for somebody, there’s two, three tracks they like personally that they can take home with (them). And I feel like that’s how an album should be.”

Before the release of his album, Davido took to Instagram to notify his fans that the album was on the way. He thanked his followers for their love, support, and patience.

“There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal.

A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak and A time for Silence. Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new. My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st,” he wrote.

Since the release of his album “A Better Time” over three years ago, Davido believes the world needs his energy right now.

“I want them to feel a breath of fresh air when they listen to the album. Everybody knows when you wake up, you want to go to Davido’s Instagram story to see what he is doing today and stuff like that. I just want them to feel like that love and energy is back.”

Just like most people who grieve, Davido explains that he went through three different phases. He notes that while the tracks are filled with high energy and good vibes, the loss of his son had some impact on the project.

“Before my son passed, we had finished the album. But it was a tragic situation and I really had to calm myself down and take a step back. On the album, you will hear a couple of songs that might take you back and into some emotions…you will definitely hear me talk about a couple of things I’ve been through personally.”

Now that he’s back on the scene and doing what he loves again, he hopes to continue to make music that resonates with people.