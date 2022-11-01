Bossip Video

Following multiple reports on Monday that Davido’s son drowned in a pool, the tragic news has sadly been confirmed.

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of Afro-pop star Davido’s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, according to reports from The Guardian.

Following multiple reports that the toddler drowned in a pool at the singer’s house in Banana Island, Lagos State, police invited eight people for questioning. At the time, t he police spokesman said that after a thorough investigation, anyone found responsible for the child’s death would be arrested. “It is true, the child is dead. About eight people were brought in for questioning and we are investigating the matter,” Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said. “Anyone found culpable in the death of the child would be arrested.” He continued, “We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death. His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact they were with us last night.” Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland–a popular chef and influencer–have not yet commented on their son’s passing. The couple just announced during a trip to London last month that they would be getting married next year. The singer has three other children from previous relationships.